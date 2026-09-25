Utah truckers fear cost of diesel fuel may run them out of business

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 7:53 p.m.

Devyn LatorreKSL
 
A sign displays the price of regular gasoline and diesel in Salt Lake City on June 15. Three months later, the cost of diesel has grown past $6 a gallon.

A sign displays the price of regular gasoline and diesel in Salt Lake City on June 15. Three months later, the cost of diesel has grown past $6 a gallon. (Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Record high diesel prices are hitting Utah truckers hard, and have some of them concerned that they'll have to get out of the trucking business.

On Thursday, the cost of a gallon of diesel fuel in Utah reached $6.60 per gallon, the highest it's ever been in Utah according to AAA.

Just a year ago, AAA said the cost to put a gallon of diesel in your vehicle was $3.73.

The cost for diesel fuel has increased mostly because of the ongoing U.S. and Israeli war with Iran, which has impacted how tankers maneuver through the Strait of Hormuz. And Russia reports that recent attacks on its refining infrastructure have impacted its oil exports.

Jamal Goldsmith owns a trucking company in Utah, and said that if prices continue at this rate he may be forced to shut down.

He said other small trucking companies are in the same boat.

"I was just talking to a random driver at a rest area," Goldsmith told KSL. "He was telling me that he doesn't think he'll keep going much longer. Because, we're not making any headway. Whatever we're making is going back to the truck, to pay for the fuel, to pay for all the expenses. After all that's said and done, there's very little for you."

Goldsmith said he will most likely make a decision on his company by the end of November.

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