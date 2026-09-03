Brazil's Embraer gets firm order for eight additional E190-E2 jets from Japan's ANA

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 4:55 p.m.

 
The Embraer E190-E2 is seen on display at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, February 16, 2022.

The Embraer E190-E2 is seen on display at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, February 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Caroline Chia)

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SAO PAULO, Sept 3 — Brazilian planemaker ​Embraer announced on Thursday it signed an agreement ‌to deliver eight additional E190-E2 jets ⁠for Japan's ​ANA Holdings, ⁠which expands the 2025 ‌firm order ‌to 23 units of the ⁠regional ⁠aircraft.

• ANA had already ordered 15 E190-E2 units in February 2025, part of a 77-jet order, including ‌models from Boeing ​and Airbus, to replenish its fleet.

• The Japanese firm still has the option to order five additional E190-E2 jets.

• The first ​jet is expected to ‌be ‌delivered in ⁠2028, Embraer said in a statement.

• ANA's current fleet does not include any ‌aircraft from ​Embraer, the world's ‌third-largest planemaker.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Fernando Cardoso; Editing by Chris ​Reese)

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