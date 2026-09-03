British police try to track down theft of 70,000 pints worth of Guinness stout

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LONDON — British police have a stout task ahead: recovering 70,000 pints worth of stolen Guinness.

Two trailer truckloads of the famously creamy dark beer valued at 115,000 pounds ($155,000) were stolen from a depot near Liverpool in northwest England, the Cheshire Constabulary said Thursday.

"It is famously said that 'Guinness is good for you,' but that is only the case when it has been bought and paid for," Det. Sgt. Gary McClatchy said. "We will settle for nothing less than the full recovery of all the items stolen."

The Guinness had been destined for pubs, but was snatched Monday night by two drivers who pulled up to an industrial park in Runcorn and hauled away the trailers containing about 800 barrels of stout.

The value of the trailers was estimated at 50,000 pounds ($67,000).

The theft comes just weeks after a beer heist in the United States captured the public's attention because of the brewer's cheeky social media posts about the loss of roughly 34,000 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

"To the thief: we don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way," the company wrote on Instagram. "P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious."

Police valued the Pabst theft from a Southern California warehouse at $70,000 and the company offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen suds.