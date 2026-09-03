Volkswagen board approves turnaround plan, flags 50,000 possible job cuts across group

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Sept 3 — Volkswagen's supervisory board on Thursday unanimously ​approved a comprehensive transformation plan that could include cutting the group's workforce ‌by around 50,000 jobs, including management positions, as ⁠the automaker seeks ​to improve competitiveness.

The "Future ⁠Plan", presented by Volkswagen's management board ‌and approved at ‌a supervisory board meeting, is designed ⁠to make the ⁠Volkswagen Group and its brands more efficient, more competitive and better positioned for the future, the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen said a further ‌fundamental adjustment to global ​workforce levels was necessary, in addition to existing programmes, to achieve the goals of the transformation initiative and safeguard the group's competitiveness.

The company did not provide further details on the timing ​of the workforce reduction or how ‌the cuts ‌would ⁠be distributed across its brands and regions.

The company cited increasing global competitive pressure, changing demand patterns and technological change in ‌the automotive industry ​as reasons for ‌the planned measures.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Mrinmay Dey and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Shailesh ​Kuber)