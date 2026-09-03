Nvidia sets October launch for RTX Spark AI PCs

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Sept 3 — Nvidia on Thursday said Lenovo and Acer ​will launch the first Windows PCs powered by its RTX Spark chip in ‌October, as the chip giant pushes to bring AI ⁠capabilities directly to laptops ​and desktop computers.

Tech ⁠giants are increasingly pushing for on-device AI ‌to cut ‌the cost of cloud-based services, while improving ⁠privacy and responsiveness by ⁠processing tasks locally on users' devices.

Here are some more details:

• The chip giant said Acer and Lenovo would join a growing list of manufacturers launching systems powered ‌by the RTX Spark ​chip, which combines a Blackwell graphics processor with a Grace central processor.

• Nvidia unveiled the RTX Spark in June as part of a partnership with Microsoft to "reinvent the PC" for the AI era after three ​years of collaboration between the companies. The ‌chip was ‌developed ⁠in collaboration with Taiwan's MediaTek.

• Apple last month refreshed its Mac mini and Mac Studio desktops with its latest M-series chips, saying ‌the systems can ​run larger AI models ‌and autonomous AI ⁠agents ​locally.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)