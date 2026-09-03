Nvidia sets October launch for RTX Spark AI PCs

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 11:32 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 3 — Nvidia on Thursday said Lenovo and Acer ​will launch the first Windows PCs powered by its RTX Spark chip in ‌October, as the chip giant pushes to bring AI ⁠capabilities directly to laptops ​and desktop computers.

Tech ⁠giants are increasingly pushing for on-device AI ‌to cut ‌the cost of cloud-based services, while improving ⁠privacy and responsiveness by ⁠processing tasks locally on users' devices.

Here are some more details:

• The chip giant said Acer and Lenovo would join a growing list of manufacturers launching systems powered ‌by the RTX Spark ​chip, which combines a Blackwell graphics processor with a Grace central processor.

• Nvidia unveiled the RTX Spark in June as part of a partnership with Microsoft to "reinvent the PC" for the AI era after three ​years of collaboration between the companies. The ‌chip was ‌developed ⁠in collaboration with Taiwan's MediaTek.

• Apple last month refreshed its Mac mini and Mac Studio desktops with its latest M-series chips, saying ‌the systems can ​run larger AI models ‌and autonomous AI ⁠agents ​locally.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  