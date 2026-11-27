Estimated read time: 8-9 minutes

CNN — London (CNN) — Large illuminated letters spell out "London" over one of the entrances to the converted meat market in the city's Smithfield district. It signposts the brand new London Museum, the biggest city museum in the world, which took ten years and an astounding £437 million ($570 million) to complete.

Had the brains behind this epic cultural project considered adding a sub-heading, they might have quoted the city's most celebrated literary son: Charles Dickens.

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," wrote Dickens in the famous opening to "A Tale of Two Cities." Although the 1859 novel is set in London and Paris in the late 18th century, the sentiment might just as easily apply exclusively to London as depicted by this new museum and its eclectic collection of artifacts.

Far from being a straight forward love letter to London, the museum sets out to tell the city's story "in all its grit and glitter," as declared on its website ahead of the grand opening this weekend.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the institution has gained a new name as well as a new home –– from the Museum of London, to London Museum.

This is more than a simple rebrand. As museums fight to stay relevant in an age where just about any artifact can be viewed online, the aim here is clearly to become a cultural destination with broad appeal. Sharon Ament, director of the museum, said she hopes the new name is a "match" with the British Museum, which saw more than 6 million visitors last year. Drawing in that kind of crowd is what Ament and her colleagues aspire to.

Achieving that involves stretching the definition of museum to the max. There will be a 24-hour cafe on select days, alongside a restaurant and cocktail bar, all accessible from the street and operating outside of museum hours. There are plans to host house parties, dinner clubs and rotating displays, the first of which charts the city's vibrant food culture.

The hope, presumably, is that those who might not otherwise visit, could come in for a cappuccino or a Bloody Mary and stay –– or return –– to see Queen Victoria's black mourning dress, Charles I's stained execution vest or even the leather chair where Dickens is believed to have penned his masterpieces.

The complex project –– which by some estimates soared at least £100 million ($131 million) over budget –– has seen the city's General Market, which first opened in 1883, returned to public use for the first time in more than three decades. It operated for more than a century but closed during the 1990s, then falling into disrepair.

A team of architects made up of Stanton Williams, Asif Khan and conservation architects Julian Harrap led the 21st century transformation which involved the expertise of more than 70 different trades, including stonemasons, blacksmiths and coppersmiths.

The location alone is enough to showcase the contrast of life in the British capital. Smithfield has a bloody past, and even now, there is the ever so slight whiff of meat from the small parts of the market still in operation. But the site's gruesome past extends beyond the meat market: It was the scene of many public executions, including that of Scottish hero William Wallace in 1305, while more than 100 people were killed when a Nazi V2 bomb fell here in 1945.

A few minutes walk away, however, lies Hatton Garden, London's historic center for diamonds and jewelry.

Inside the museum that contrast is very much in evidence too, from the light and airy layout of the venue's ground floor, to the dark underbelly of its vaults. "That grit and that juxtaposition of the joy is the wonderfulness and the hard stuff of London," said Ament. London is one of the world's financial powerhouses, but like many global cities it has a multi-layered past –– and present. "We need to hold that, we can't shy away from it," said Ament. "It's our lives, our histories."

Likewise, Paul Williams, of Stanton Williams, said at the press preview that he hopes "this sort of duality" will "trigger the imagination" of visitors. "The transition between light and dark is so fundamental to the experience," he said.

The museum's converted Poultry Market will open in 2028, housing temporary exhibition spaces, a dedicated learning centre and collections store. "The two buildings working together, they're quite different," said Williams. "One you go down to Roman level … so you're going down into the belly of the earth. This one, the Poultry market, you're going up to the heavens."

Objects of desire and disgust

The layout of the permanent display is unconventional, following a rough –– but not steadfast –– timeline. Some is organized thematically in sections with titles such as "London as lesson" and "London as prayer." Traditional introductory explanations have been ditched in favor of interpretations by writers and poets, a somewhat baffling decision that Ament staunchly defends.

"Artists, and I include poets and writers, can sum up big ideas in really evocative ways, better than a museum interpretation person can," she said. "They couldn't make things up, but they used the facts as their inspiration."

Some of the items appear to have been placed in direct contrast to each other, further highlighting the rough and smooth of London life. Memorabilia from the London 2012 Olympics –– including the Olympic torch and a pair of swimming trunks in which teenage diver Tom Daley shot to fame –– sit footsteps away from a piece of twisted debris from a 1970s IRA bomb attack and headlines reporting how terrorists brought carnage to London on July 7, 2005.

Continuing to push traditional boundaries, the current site is divided into three sections: Real Time, Our Time and Past Time. Visitors enter through Real Time, a former street now covered and converted into the site's main entrance. Highlights here include street artist Banksy's "Piranhas" sentry box, a clock tower featuring the final bell cast at the Whitechapel Bell Foundry (which also made the bell for Big Ben) and a display wall featuring live data on everything from the city's bee population to Londoners' listening habits.

Elsewhere, the former trading floor of the General Market is taken up with Our Time, dedicated to London in living memory. The sparsely positioned displays once again highlight the city's privilege and hardship: from the Lord Mayor's golden state coach and a Buckingham Palace telephone switchboard with lines to the Prime Minister, to a display memorializing those who perished in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

Past Time, the museum's cavernous permanent gallery, is set at Roman street level. Here visitors will meet everyone from the capital's first prehistoric inhabitants to today's immigrant communities.

The collection features regular reminders of subterranean London. Stealing the show is the Cheapside Hoard, a dazzling collection of almost 500 pieces of 16th and 17th century jewelry which mysteriously lay buried underground until workmen unearthed it in 1912. On the grittier side, is a chunk of the Whitechapel 'fatberg', a 130-ton mass of oil and wet wipes found to be blocking sewers beneath east London in 2017.

"The basement vaults are a space double the size of the one above ground –– one of London's biggest hidden gems," said Asif Khan at the press conference. He said that the addition of the Poultry Market, which was not in the original brief, had "freed this building to be more of an experiment in what the future of a museum can be."

While the aim of the project was to create something bold and exciting, Khan said it was important to "peel back enough layers of the building to reveal its own history."

Nowhere is that perhaps more literally realized than in the striking large glass window onto the railway line that cuts through the site. The sound of trains thundering past can be heard throughout the museum, but here visitors can sit, observe and reflect on the transport network powering London.

"I think it's our rumbling heart," said Williams, who added that he and the rest of the team of architects knew early on that "this space had the capacity to suspend disbelief."

"I think even now, the people we've seen with their telephones, they cannot not photograph it," he told the press conference. "Through the glass window, you don't see the train, you just see the windows. It's a wonderful abstract art piece that goes past. It's mesmerizing."

Begone the museum of old

It feels a world away from the former museum, which opened in 1976 on a walkway above street level which is linked to the Barbican art center.

"Nobody passed by the old Museum of London," said Ament. "People fought their way to the museum, and so here you go to a place which has got multiple entrances connected to the street and is on a transport hub."

What mattered most was making the new site "porous," she said. "Every road we sit on is a great vibrant place in its own right. People will literally be able to just flow through. I want to open up culture and history to as many people as possible."

Ament added: "We're about to present to the world this new, more flexible, more dynamic, more permeable way of engaging with history and with culture on your terms."