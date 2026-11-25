SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands one win away from a historic 12-0 undefeated regular season as they prepare to host West Virginia on senior night.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down everything heading into Friday night's matchup and the postseason picture:

Devon Dampier's Heisman push: A look at the national billboard campaign in Times Square and Las Vegas, Big 12 Studios' viral promo, and why Dampier's future eligibility leaves the door open for a potential return next year.

A look at the national billboard campaign in Times Square and Las Vegas, Big 12 Studios' viral promo, and why Dampier's future eligibility leaves the door open for a potential return next year. Senior night roster & eligibility: Why walking on Friday doesn't automatically mean goodbye under the NCAA's five-for-five rule, plus updates on Wayshawn Parker's NFL draft decision and injury reports for both rosters.

Why walking on Friday doesn't automatically mean goodbye under the NCAA's five-for-five rule, plus updates on Wayshawn Parker's NFL draft decision and injury reports for both rosters. West Virginia preview: How Utah's defense matches up against Rich Rodriguez's high-tempo rushing attack with Mountaineers QB Michael Hawkins Jr. listed as doubtful — and why West Virginia's struggling pass defense could set up a massive night for the Utes.

How Utah's defense matches up against Rich Rodriguez's high-tempo rushing attack with Mountaineers QB Michael Hawkins Jr. listed as doubtful — and why West Virginia's struggling pass defense could set up a massive night for the Utes. CFP & Big 12 chaos with Jon Wilner: Wilner joins the show to debate whether a first-round bye helps or hurts in the 12-team playoff, if Utah has the roster to win a national championship, the odds of a rivalry rematch with BYU, and the coaching carousel drama swirling around the Big 12 and Big Ten.

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