SALT LAKE CITY — Utah moves to 11-0 with a wild 38-17 win over TCU, scoring 21 points in under four minutes to pull away in the fourth quarter.

In this episode of The Utah Checkdown podcast, Josh Furlong breaks down how Devon Dampier continues to build his Heisman Trophy case, Larry Simmons's breakout 85-yard touchdown, and why this undefeated Utes squad is locked into the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff.

In this episode:

TCU recap: How Utah survived a third-quarter stall before exploding late — and why TCU fired head coach Sonny Dykes afterward.

How Utah survived a third-quarter stall before exploding late — and why TCU fired head coach Sonny Dykes afterward. Heisman watch: Comparing Devon Dampier's total production and record-breaking season to past winners like Fernando Mendoza.

Comparing Devon Dampier's total production and record-breaking season to past winners like Fernando Mendoza. Playoff & Big 12 scenarios: What Utah's 99% playoff odds mean for bowl selection and who they might face in Arlington.

What Utah's 99% playoff odds mean for bowl selection and who they might face in Arlington. AP Top 25: Why Josh finally voted Utah No. 1 in his ballot this week.

Why Josh finally voted Utah No. 1 in his ballot this week. Recruiting momentum: Previewing next week's Early Signing Period for the 2027 class and potential upcoming flips.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.