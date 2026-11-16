SALT LAKE CITY — The basket was a hula hoop — at least that's how it looked for the Utah women basketball team Monday night in a 98-49 win over Houston Christian at home.

At one point late in the game, the team shot over 50% from behind the arc and put distance on an inferior opponent who had no answer for the Utes' hot shooting. Utah eventually cooled to a casual 42% from 3-point range on 16 made shots in a standout and well-rounded night.

In total, Utah found a consistent rhythm all over the floor and made 34 baskets, with 30 of those shots assisted — a remarkable feat for a team that was in its fifth game together after a complete roster rebuild after last season.

And given how the season started, where shots became a premium at times, Monday was a showcase to the work the women have put in to play rhythmic, connected basketball — one that flows and shows the talent potential of the young roster.

Freshman Peyton Jones torched Houston Christian with six made 3-pointers, while Lena Girardi added five and Laia Conese supplied three more. At one point early in the second quarter, Utah hit three consecutive 3-pointers — Jones started it off with the first two — to quickly put some distance on the visiting team.

For head coach Gavin Petersen, Monday night was an early sign to what his team could become and the buy-in for the Utah culture.

"Thirty assists on 34 made baskets, like that just speaks to the culture and the style of play, which Utah basketball has been come to be known for," Petersen said. "And so really proud of that."

It's a team that is genuinely more connected and in sync that last season's squad — even after just a few games. And the results are promising, even though it's still early in the season.

There's optimism for a long-term gain in what could be a building season for the Utes, who were picked to finish 12th out of 16 teams in the Big 12.

"The team chemistry that we have, they really do love each other," Petersen said. "They really do play for each other; that's the easy part. My job is to make sure that they're understanding that this is a big picture thing, and so that's when I have to kind of get them under my thumb every now and again.

"Our job is to just make sure that we keep that intensity, keep working towards something bigger, and it's easy to do because they want to be great," he added. "They're coachable, and they play hard."

To Petersen, every positive result — such as Monday's performance — is one of many "little victories" he hopes to keep building upon throughout the season. There will be tough times, especially as the schedule turns to Big 12 play, but it's "stacking" the little victories to make the team complete and ready for higher competition.

Monday's result, paired with a good win on the road over Boise State over the weekend, only adds to that value as a team.

"The more these guys start to play with each other, I think it just comes naturally," Petersen said. "I mean, we have a great shooter here, great facilitator here."