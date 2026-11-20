SALT LAKE CITY — No. 2 Utah is undefeated, sitting comfortably in the College Football Playoff picture, and looking to snap a three-game losing streak against TCU in Fort Worth.

On this episode of The Utah Checkdown podcast, host Josh Furlong breaks down the latest CFP rankings, BYU's playoff tightrope, and Devon Dampier's surging Heisman campaign.

Plus, college football insider Jon Wilner joins the show to analyze how the committee views Utah's gutsy road win over Arizona, why BYU might actually be better off missing the Big 12 title game, and how the upcoming 24-team playoff expansion will radically reshape the sport.

In this episode:

CFP & Big 12 scenarios: Why Utah is essentially a lock for the Big 12 championship, and the exact tiebreakers at play for BYU and Texas Tech.

Why Utah is essentially a lock for the Big 12 championship, and the exact tiebreakers at play for BYU and Texas Tech. Heisman watch: Examining the national buzz and trophy case building around Utah quarterback Devon Dampier.

Examining the national buzz and trophy case building around Utah quarterback Devon Dampier. TCU preview: How Utah's dominant red-zone defense matches up against TCU's pass-heavy offense — and why Saturday's senior night in Fort Worth poses a sneaky trap.

How Utah's dominant red-zone defense matches up against TCU's pass-heavy offense — and why Saturday's senior night in Fort Worth poses a sneaky trap. Jon Wilner joins: A deep dive into the committee's mindset, "Pac-12 After Dark" nostalgia, and the unintended consequences of a 24-team playoff.

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