SALT LAKE CITY — Host Josh Furlong breaks down a wild weekend in Tucson, Arizona, as the undefeated Utah Utes (10-0) overcame FAA travel delays, a hostile late-night crowd, and a back-and-forth thriller to defeat Arizona.
In this episode, we dive into:
- The Big 12 picture: Breaking down the tiebreaker scenarios and how Utah can officially clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game this week.
- Setting the record straight: Josh addresses the viral Twitter rumors surrounding Utah media members in Tucson and explains the real story behind it all.
- Heisman moments: Why quarterback Devon Dampier's poise, 204 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and 70-yard strike to Creed Whittemore belong in the New York conversation.
- The unsung hero: With Wayshawn Parker limited, running back Daniel Bray stepped up in a massive way — rushing for 197 yards and proving he's far more than just a gadget player.
- Defensive grit: How Jackson Bennee and the Utah defense bent without breaking to stop Noah Fifita and Arizona's late-game surge.
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