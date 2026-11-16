SALT LAKE CITY — Host Josh Furlong breaks down a wild weekend in Tucson, Arizona, as the undefeated Utah Utes (10-0) overcame FAA travel delays, a hostile late-night crowd, and a back-and-forth thriller to defeat Arizona.

In this episode, we dive into:

The Big 12 picture: Breaking down the tiebreaker scenarios and how Utah can officially clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game this week.

Breaking down the tiebreaker scenarios and how Utah can officially clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game this week. Setting the record straight: Josh addresses the viral Twitter rumors surrounding Utah media members in Tucson and explains the real story behind it all.

Josh addresses the viral Twitter rumors surrounding Utah media members in Tucson and explains the real story behind it all. Heisman moments: Why quarterback Devon Dampier's poise, 204 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and 70-yard strike to Creed Whittemore belong in the New York conversation.

Why quarterback Devon Dampier's poise, 204 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and 70-yard strike to Creed Whittemore belong in the New York conversation. The unsung hero: With Wayshawn Parker limited, running back Daniel Bray stepped up in a massive way — rushing for 197 yards and proving he's far more than just a gadget player.

With Wayshawn Parker limited, running back Daniel Bray stepped up in a massive way — rushing for 197 yards and proving he's far more than just a gadget player. Defensive grit: How Jackson Bennee and the Utah defense bent without breaking to stop Noah Fifita and Arizona's late-game surge.

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