FORT WORTH, Texas — Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was under duress all night.

The TCU defense made he and the Utah offense work for every inch in Fort Worth, where the Utes managed just 97 yards of total offense in the first half before Dampier found receiver Braden Pegan for a deep shot down the field.

The Dampier pass was perfectly placed, and Pegan took it for a 68-yard touchdown score to lift Utah to a 17-0 lead going into the halftime break.

But TCU turned a lackluster first half into a different game in the second half, where the Horned Frogs turned to the run game to gash Utah's defense en route to two rushing scores by Jeremy Payne and a field goal midway through the fourth quarter to tie up the game.

On a day where several top-10 teams went down to the wire against opponents, Utah followed the script.

And then Dampier took over the game for another Heisman moment.

Dampier orchestrated back-to-back touchdown drives, including an open-field strike to Larry Simmons, who took the ball down the sideline for a game-clinching 85-yard touchdown en route to a 38-17 win over TCU. On the other end of the field, Dampier stuck the Heisman pose.

And then on the next series, after Jackson Bennee secured his second interception of the night, Dampier found the end zone on a 10-yard run to close the door on the night.

The Utes preserved its undefeated streak — the only remaining team in the country — and advanced to 17 straight games with a win, dating back to last season. The win also clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the Utes, who will appear in the final conference championship game.

Dampier finished the night throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-28 passing, while adding 62 rushing yards and two scores on the ground to lift the Utes to a win.

#SPID4HEISMAN 🕸️🕷️ #GoUtes | #RSNB | @Devonddampier https://t.co/vkhKYNfao9 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 22, 2026

Utah's defense only gave up 56 yards of total offense in the first half, limiting quarterback Adam Schobel to 57 passing yards on 11-of-23 passing in the opening half in his first career start after Jaden Craig was ruled out. But the TCU offense started to click in the second half and finished with 259 total yards of offense, including 153 rushing yards.

Schobel finished with 106 yards and two interceptions on 15-of-31 passing, while supplying 30 rushing yards on 12 carries.

This story will be updated.