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CNN — Imagine boarding your next long-haul flight and easing into your spacious seat near the front of the plane.

As economy-class passengers load into the back, the cabin crew offers you a signature cocktail, or a flute of Champagne.

Once the plane reaches altitude, you ease your toes into plush slippers and enjoy a cheese board and lobster thermidor before stretching out on a lie-flat bed with adjustable mood lighting and noise-canceling headphones.

With all this extra space and attention, you must be in first class, right?

Not necessarily.

Thanks to lie-flat beds, sliding privacy doors and chef-designed menus, international business class now delivers perks once strictly reserved for the front of the plane. That upgrade has created an expensive dilemma for carriers: either retire first class altogether — as major US airlines have largely done — or spend billions reinventing it as a "mini private jet" experience in the air and on the ground.

Meanwhile, with no universal industry standard defining either cabin, travelers are left trying to decipher exactly what they are splurging their cash or air miles on.

"When airlines were flying recliners in business class and full-flat seats in first, the lines were clear," Daniel Baron, founder and managing director of LIFT Aero Design, a Tokyo-based aviation design consultancy, tells CNN Travel.

Now he attributes the blurring lines to "the advent of flat beds in minisuites with doors in business class."

Business class caught up

To understand the confusion, it helps to understand the evolution of premium cabins.

Business class first started wiggling its way onto flights in the 1970s, when airlines like Pan American World Airways (aka Pan Am), British Airways and Thai Airways began offering enhanced meals, preferential seating and other perks to passengers paying for full-fare economy tickets.

In 1978, Pan Am debuted Clipper Class, a dedicated section between first and economy tailored to business travelers, though the seats themselves were essentially the same as those in economy.

A year later, Qantas debuted what is widely considered the world's first official business class, with wider seats and elevated service at a higher price point.

"Then Pan Am followed, as did other airlines, and then it became a separate cabin with seats, more legroom, further upgrades to the onboard catering and airport lounge access," Henry Harteveldt, president and travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, tells CNN Travel.

First class, meanwhile, remained in a league all its own, showering travelers with luxurious flourishes such as tableside meal service, carved meats and fine wines.

By the 1990s, first class had another major advantage: fully flat beds.

"In 1995, we saw British Airways become among the first to introduce lie-flat seats in first class," says Harteveldt. "Business class still had wide seats, but they were recliners, or maybe cradle-type seats."

That changed around the turn of the millennium, when lie-flat beds started appearing in business class, too.

"You can't really make a seat any flatter than 180 degrees," adds Harteveldt. "So, people were saying, 'Well, look, if business class has lie-flat seats, that's good enough for us.'"

Then came "the last nail in the first-class coffin," he continues.

In 2003, Virgin Atlantic introduced a groundbreaking business-class experience called the Upper Class Suite.

It not only featured a lie-flat bed but also direct aisle access, meaning no more clambering over seatmates to reach the bathroom.

Other airlines gradually followed suit, and layouts that gave every passenger direct aisle access — especially in a 1-2-1 seat configuration — became the gold standard for long-haul business class.

But what about domestic first class?

Domestic US flights add another layer of confusion to the business versus first-class conversation.

On many domestic flights operated by major US airlines, passengers can choose between economy, extra-legroom seats in the economy cabin, and first class.

In many cases, a first-class ticket buys you a wider seat with a deeper recline and more legroom, as well as priority boarding and complimentary drinks.

But you typically wouldn't find a lie-flat bed or lounge access on a short hop from, say, Boston to Chicago.

There are exceptions, particularly on transcontinental routes, such as New York to Los Angeles, and some flights to Hawaii, where airlines may offer lie-flat beds and more elaborate service.

Generally, though, in terms of the seat itself, the seats you'd find in domestic first class have more in common with international premium economy than international first.

"You could almost argue that US airlines should stop calling their domestic premium cabins 'first class.' It's not first class," says Harteveldt.

"Domestic first class and international first class aren't siblings. They're more like second cousins once removed."

The rise of 'soft first class'

As international business class improved, some airlines began questioning the need for first class.

United retired its international first class cabins in the 2010s, while American Airlines is currently phasing out its Flagship First cabin.

"What we have now is that on all the US airlines and many foreign flag airlines, the premium cabin is just business class," says Harteveldt.

Instead, some airlines are introducing what he calls "soft first class" — essentially creating a more exclusive tier within business that borrows from first-class luxuries.

He points to United's Polaris Studio as an example.

Introduced in 2026, these suites are 25% larger than standard Polaris seats and also include 27-inch screens, upgraded amenities and caviar service.

American Airlines is taking a similar approach with its Flagship Suite Preferred seats, located in the front row of its business-class cabins on select aircraft.

Positioned as the airline's top-tier business-class offering in lieu of first class, these seats provide roughly 20% more sleeping space alongside elevated bedding and amenities for an overall more exclusive experience than standard Flagship Suites.

And some airlines have upped their business-class cabins so dramatically that they could easily rival — if not surpass — first class on other airlines.

For example, Qatar Airways' Qsuite features private suites with sliding doors and fully flat beds.

On some aircraft, you'll find movable partitions that enable couples to create a double bed or groups of four to transform their individual pods into a communal space for dining, working or hanging out.

The race to the top

As business class increasingly rivals first class — at least in the air — airlines face a dilemma: Is it still worth offering a dedicated first-class cabin?

Reserving all that space and allocating crew and ground services for a relatively small number of travelers can be difficult to justify, says Baron.

For some airlines, though, first class remains an essential pillar.

"Sometimes it is approached as a halo of the brand, or even a symbol of the country, and deemed too important to toss," says Baron.

Beyond prestige, Harteveldt sees first class as a way to attract affluent leisure travelers who are willing to pay for more exclusive experiences.

According to McKinsey, leisure travelers paying out of pocket, rather than the corporate set, are now driving much of the growth in premium air travel.

In 2025, international business and first-class passenger numbers climbed 4.5% to 109.7 million, accounting for 5.5% of all international travelers, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"There are and always will be some group of passengers who will pay for first class on long-haul flights," he says.

He points to the growth of ultra-luxury cruises and private airport terminals, such as PS, which operates exclusive airport facilities in the U.S., as signs of a broader appetite for this highly personalized, private style of travel.

But making first class stand out these days is no small feat.

"There has to be instant and pronounced visual recognition that the space is significantly larger than the minisuites in business class," says Baron.

For example, Singapore Airlines — voted the World's Best Airline in this year's Skytrax Awards — unveiled a $1.6 billion redesign of its premium long-haul cabins earlier this month.

Slated to debut in 2027, the fully enclosed first-class suites feature an elegant design, generous personal space and curved doors to maximize the space, not to mention personalized seat and lighting settings that can be saved to passengers' profiles for future flights.

In the center suites, adjoining leather seats create a two-seater sofa that transforms into a queen-sized bed, which the airline claims will be the widest bed in the industry, measuring in at 60 inches across and 80 inches long.

The new first class stands out not only for its capacious beds but also for the creamy, neutral palette that contrasts sharply with the gray, sportier look of the new business class seats.

Meanwhile, Air France's redesigned La Première suites feature expansive, flexible living space with wardrobes, smart storage, lounge seating and floor-to-ceiling curtains.

And Emirates' "Game Changer" first-class suites, available on select Boeing 777s, feature floor-to-ceiling doors and supple leather seats inspired by Mercedes-Benz S-Class interiors.

Beyond the extra space and interior design, first-class passengers are also more likely to receive personalized attention from crew members focused on just a handful of travelers, plus greater flexibility to dine when they please rather than follow a set meal schedule.

"Due to the blur with business class, long-haul first class must now be a mini private jet experience inside a commercial aircraft," adds Baron.

The ground game

Increasingly, though, what sets first class apart is happening long before boarding.

Harteveldt points to airlines such as Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Singapore Airlines, which have invested heavily in exclusive first-class ground services.

Depending on the airline and airport, passengers might enjoy private check-in, fast-track immigration, chauffeured transfers and dedicated VIP lounges with attentive concierges, spa treatments and multi-course fine dining.

Lufthansa, for example, operates a dedicated First Class Terminal in Frankfurt, where first-class passengers can enjoy gourmet meals and cocktails away from the crowds before being chauffeured directly to their plane.

And at Air France's award-winning La Première lounge in Paris, menus are designed by renowned chef Alain Ducasse, complemented by fine wines and Champagne, private relaxation areas and a Sisley spa.

"These lounges are like private clubs," says Harteveldt. "They're beautifully designed, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you are in the executive lounge at a five-star hotel."

The ground experience, he adds, has become a crucial way for airlines to distinguish international first class from business.

"It will vary based on the location, but it is an end-to-end crafted experience that is designed to remove much of the stress and the ruffles and all of the unpleasantness of commercial air travel."

When is it worth the splurge?

For travelers in the lucky position of choosing between business and first, the decision isn't as clear-cut as it once was.

A business-class suite with a fully flat bed, privacy door or partition, and direct aisle access could provide everything you need for a comfortable overnight journey.

Top-tier international first-class cabins, meanwhile, can deliver significantly more space, privacy, personalized service, and exclusive airport experiences — albeit at a much higher price tag.

"The fare differential can be massive — sometimes double — so I would recommend researching exactly what is on offer in both first and business, on a few different airlines, before taking the plunge," advises Baron.

He advises checking the aircraft type and the actual seat configuration — available on the seat map when booking — rather than relying solely on the cabin category or promotional photos.

Even within the same airline, cabin layouts often vary widely.

For instance, booking Emirates first class doesn't necessarily mean you'll get to luxuriate in the fully enclosed Game Changer suite, since that's only available on certain aircraft and routes.

The same idea applies to business class: an airline might offer direct aisle access for every seat on one flight and a dreaded 2-4-2 configuration on another.

Introducing new seats across a fleet can take years, says Baron, because lengthy steps like aircraft certification, retrofits and manufacturing constraints all affect the rollout.

"As an airline, you don't just point to a catalog and say, 'I'll take 2,000 of these business class seats,'" says Baron.

"It is a moving puzzle whose pieces are continually morphing."

Travelers should also compare what's included beyond just the seat — perhaps that means lounge access, private transfers, onboard dining and other exclusive services.

These extras can tip the scales, says Harteveldt, as can the amount of time you expect to be traveling from Point A to Point B.

"The longer journeys are the ones where the value proposition is greatest," says Harteveldt.

"Some people feel, for example, that New York–London is now almost too short to justify first class because part of the enjoyment is the onboard dining experience."

Ultimately, though, it's a personal decision.

"There are plenty of wealthy people who will fly economy … because they just don't value the flight that much … and they'd rather spend the money on a five-star hotel and wonderful meals," Harteveldt continues.

"Then you have people who … have the financial means and the desire to be swaddled in comfort and to have as stress-free a journey as possible."