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SALT LAKE CITY — As the U.S. pushes to "win" the artificial intelligence revolution, a growing number of voices are calling for greater controls.

Notably, former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney waded into the debate Tuesday with a post on X.

"Let me get this straight: we rushed AI along without regulating safeguards in order to stay ahead of China and at the same time, we sold China the very chips they'd need to get ahead of us," Romney wrote. "Smells of profit, corruption and perhaps worse."

President Trump in recent days said he agreed to "joint guardrails" with China but didn't specify what those were.

What those regulations ultimately look like should reflect public input, said Isabelle Freiling, University of Utah assistant professor of communication, during a Tuesday interview with KSL.

"What I think we need is broad public debates on how to best regulate AI because that would give regulation legitimacy," said Freiling, whose research focuses on societal implications of AI, among other topics. "Different parts of the public are differently affected by it, and it has some negative consequences for some groups of the public, so the public needs to have a say."

Freiling said a small group of tech leaders or companies determining the future of artificial intelligence isn't the answer.

"If you think about oil, you would not let Exxon decide how to regulate that," Freiling said. "I think we need to figure out how we can regulate better with not only involving those who have a lot of conflicts of interest."

Utah Civic Compact has advocated for greater transparency, regulation and limits on automated license plate readers and data centers, and on Tuesday evening director of communications Clark Dice said guardrails are important when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Clark Dice of Utah Civic Compact during an interview with KSL on Tuesday (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

"AI should not be making decisions that humans would otherwise be held accountable for," Dice told KSL.

Dice compared AI to a "savant toddler."

"AI has this access to all of this information, but it doesn't have the life experience to put it into the proper context," Dice explained.

He expressed concerns about humans relying too much on the technology and what effects that might have in the future.

"That could have the potential to where our cognitive ability to do these processes atrophies over time — sending an email and making a cognitive evaluation of what to say in that email," Dice said. "It could advance to a point where we look to the past, and we don't have those capabilities anymore. Like we have the artifacts of the pyramids, but we don't know how to build them."

Some tech leaders have argued against regulation on artificial intelligence, saying it's difficult to regulate something that is not entirely understood while also not limiting potential benefits.

Dice said he believed with an incredibly transformative technology like artificial intelligence, the public should be involved.

"We can very much be in control of the evolution if we're proactive about having that conversation," Dice said. "Artificial intelligence does need to have that stringent regulation so that we can control its evolution."