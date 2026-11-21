SOUTH JORDAN — For Braxton and Hillary Andersen, Christmas is about more than festive lights and family gatherings. It's also an opportunity to teach their children the importance of helping others.

The West Jordan couple brought their five children and extended family to Winter Village at Downtown Daybreak at 11098 S. Grandville Avenue, in South Jordan, where the Light the World Giving Machine caught the kids' attention.

"My kids love the soccer ball donation, so that's probably what we're going to do," Braxton Andersen said. "I think it's important to give at this, especially to those in need that might not be able to get these things that we can have."

The Light the World Giving Machine resembles a vending machine, but instead of receiving a product, visitors select items to donate to people in need. Donations can provide essentials and services such as meals for children, flu vaccines, winter safety equipment and shelter.

This year, visitors also have another way to give back through a new JustServe Giving Machine kiosk.

Rather than making a monetary donation, the machine connects people with volunteer opportunities, allowing them to contribute their time to service projects.

"Some of these projects can be as simple as putting simple bags together with basic needs and necessities to more elaborate service opportunities throughout the year," said Corina Nelson, general manager of the Ballpark at America First Square and the Salt Lake Bees.

The two machines offer different ways for visitors to support others during the holiday season, whether through a financial contribution or hands-on service.

For Andersen, the motivation behind giving is also tied to the meaning of Thanksgiving and the holidays that follow.

"It's also the time of Christmas, remembering Christ and ask what he would do, and he would, of course, give and donate at this time," he said.

Winter Village at Downtown Daybreak features several seasonal attractions, including holiday lights at the Ballpark, a holiday market, ice skating and entertainment. Organizers expect around 40,000 people to visit Holiday Lights at the Ballpark this season and hope that anyone who attends can donate.

Winter Village festivities continue through Jan. 2, while the ice rink is scheduled to remain open through Feb. 15.