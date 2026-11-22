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Italian jeweler Paolo Bulgari, who helped transform his family business into a global luxury house synonymous with Hollywood glamor, has died in Rome at age 89.

"The greatest jeweler of our times is gone," his family said in a statement, according to Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, remembering him as an "extraordinary figure" who "loved Italy and was an ambassador for Italy all around the world."

The grandson of Bulgari's founder, he served as chairman of the Bulgari Group from 1984, overseeing the international expansion of the Rome-based jewelry house.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the company remembered him as a "true creative soul" who left "an indelible mark on the world of jewellery" and would continue to inspire future generations.

"Everything can be a source of inspiration. There are no rules in creativity. Never," the jeweler once said, according to the company's tribute.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Jeweler to the stars

Bulgari became synonymous with Hollywood glamor in the 1950s and 1960s, when stars flocked to its flagship boutique on Rome's Via Condotti during the city's La Dolce Vita era.

One of its most famous admirers, Elizabeth Taylor, developed a love for the brand while filming "Cleopatra" in Rome, where she began her high-profile romance with co-star Richard Burton, according to Bulgari's website.

Burton gave Taylor a Bulgari emerald-and-diamond brooch for their engagement in 1962, followed by a matching 16-emerald diamond necklace as a wedding gift in 1964, according to Christie's, which later auctioned both pieces.

Burton famously joked that the only Italian word Taylor learned during her time in Rome was "Bulgari," according to the company.

Bulgari's jewels also became part of one of the most scrutinized royal romances of the 1990s. Diana, Princess of Wales, was also reportedly given a diamond-studded Bulgari ring by Dodi Fayed shortly before the couple died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Other famous admirers included Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman and Grace Kelly. Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are among the brand's modern-day ambassadors.

Humble beginnings

The company was founded in 1884, when Bulgari's grandfather, Greek silversmith Sotirios Voulgaris, opened a jewelry shop in Rome after leaving the Ottoman Empire. He later adapted his name as Bulgari in Italian.

Born in Rome in 1937, Paolo Bulgari joined the family business in 1960 shortly after leaving school, developing an expertise in precious gemstones.

Alongside his brothers, Paolo Bulgari developed its distinctively Italian style, breaking from more delicate jewelry traditions from Paris, by using oversized colored gems, rich yellow gold and bold shapes.

The brothers helped expand the company internationally, opening boutiques in New York, Paris and Geneva. The siblings also diversified the company beyond jewelry, moving into watches, perfumes, leather goods and hotels.

But the family's immense wealth also made it a target for kidnappers. In 2005 interview with Italian magazine Panorama, Bulgari recalled personally negotiating the release of his brother Gianni, who was abducted at gunpoint in Rome in 1975 and freed about a month later after a reported 1.3 billion Italian lire ransom payment.

Eight years later their cousin and her teenage son were kidnapped from their country estate. Both were released after 35 days, according to a documentary by Italian broadcaster RAI, in which they recounted their kidnapping.

In 2011, the Bulgari family sold a controlling stake in the company to French luxury conglomerate LVMH in a deal valued at more than $5 billion, ending more than a century of family control.

The funeral will take place on Monday at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme (Basilica of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem), one the seven pilgrims churches of Rome.