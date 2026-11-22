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The first time I slept without my phone in my room, I woke up to 13 missed calls.

My roommate had accidentally locked herself out of our New York City apartment when she stepped outside to do laundry in the basement. I was asleep when she called asking me to let her in, unable to hear my phone ringing in our living room. Without a way to get inside, she slept over at a friend's place and missed the nonrefundable flight she had the next morning.

So, when a sleep therapist suggested I make my bedroom phone-free earlier this year, I winced and said "no way."

Amid growing scrutiny of excessive smartphone use and addictive social media features, people are redefining their relationships with gadgets to improve their well-being.

Research shows that late-night phone use is cutting into teen sleep time. But teens aren't the only ones struggling: About 62% of adults under age 30 said their smartphone use hurts the amount of sleep they get, a September report from Pew Research Center found.

Putting some distance between you and your phone can help you get a good night's rest, experts say, but sometimes it's easier said than done. Here's what to do.

Why people sleep with their phones

People aren't just keeping their phones in their bedrooms; they're also scrolling under the covers. Research participants spent 42% of their time in bed using their smartphones before falling asleep at night, which was associated with decreased sleep quality, a 2022 study published in Personal and Ubiquitous Computing found.

Some use phones as alarm clocks or a way to be reachable in case of emergencies, while others have their devices in their room out of habit, said Kristin Szuhany, a clinical psychologist who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, or CBT-I, at NYU Langone Health in New York.

Blue light emitted by screens can disrupt the body's circadian rhythm, which naturally prepares for sleep at night. While smartphones offer filters to limit such brightness, switching on a filter like this doesn't prevent the negative effects of using your smartphone at bedtime, experts said.

"Oftentimes, what we're doing on our phones is keeping our brains more active," Szuhany said. Stimulating content can make it harder to relax long enough to fall asleep when we want to, she added.

Even if you're not using it, having your phone nearby can still make it difficult to stay asleep, said Jamie Zeitzer, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University and codirector of the university's Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences. Notifications — and anticipating them — can trigger arousals that can be disruptive in the middle of the night.

The benefits of a phone-free bedroom

Sleep psychologists like Szuhany often introduce patients to "stimulus control" to help improve sleep. The goal is to "reduce the cues that keep our brain and our body awake," Szuhany said.

Reserving the bedroom for sleep and sex strengthens the mind's association with those activities in that location, Szuhany explained. Removing the phone from the room at any time of day or avoiding its use in bed can strengthen the association that being there means it's time to sleep.

Researchers asked a group of participants to leave their phones outside of their bedrooms for one week in a 2018 study published in Computers in Human Behavior.

Three out of four participants reported falling asleep faster and getting better quality sleep, as well as reduced anxiety and improved overall well-being, the study found. It also benefited relationships: In the absence of their phones, single participants spent time reflecting on their friends and family, while others reported talking to their partners more at bedtime.

Nicola Hughes, the study's lead author, likened having a phone in the room to having your attention split; even when you're doing something else, there's still a part of your mind focused on the phone. "If you put a barrier between you, you kind of interrupt that impulse," said Hughes, a creative strategist and positive psychologist who studies optimal human well-being.

Too nervous to leave my phone out of the room again, I started putting it on my dresser at the foot of my bed. That level of friction helped at first; I had to physically get up to turn off my alarm. But with time, it became too easy to grab it, crawl back under the covers and scroll in the mornings.

"I don't think having the phone in the room is necessarily bad, except that for many people it's just too strong a temptation," Zeitzer said.

Breaking up with a phone before bedtime

In some circumstances, having your phone nearby is a reasonable concern.

Zeitzer, who has aging parents, now keeps his phone in his bedroom in case of emergencies. His phone's Do Not Disturb feature turns on automatically at bedtime, limiting notifications so he doesn't get pinged multiple times at night unless it's a call from his parents. He'd have to roll out of bed to reach it on the floor, which is inconvenient enough to stop him from grabbing it often, he said.

"It's kind of balancing how much of this is anxiety, and how much of this is reality," Zeitzer said. Recognizing when separation from the phone causes anxiety is the first step.

Changing societal expectations around accessibility can make it hard to remember that for most of human history, people fell asleep without phones in their bedrooms, Zeitzer said. Old-fashioned solutions, such as landlines and physical alarm clocks, can still work to quell fears of oversleeping or being totally unreachable.

For those people with circumstances in which emergencies are less likely, Szuhany suggested putting worries to the test with a behavioral experiment: Choose a night to keep the phone out of the bedroom and see what happens.

"Oftentimes, nothing bad is going to happen," Szuhany said. If something does happen, reflect on it afterward. Ask yourself whether it was as bad as you expected and if you could cope if it happened again.

Graded exposure also can help you ease your way into it, Szuhany added. Try moving your phone out of reach in your bedroom first before moving it out of the room completely, she said.

As I made this transition, I kept a regular clock next to my bed, so I'd know what time it was without checking my phone. I also adjusted my iPhone settings so that if someone called me more than once within three minutes, my phone would ring even with Do Not Disturb turned on. Most Apple and Android devices let you turn on this feature for repeated calls in your phone's DND settings.

With time, I grew comfortable enough to leave my phone in the living room, again. There are moments when I'm in my room and I want to reach for my phone, but I'm too tired to get up and grab it. Turns out, this lifestyle change was exactly what I needed for better sleep.