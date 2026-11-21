SALT LAKE CITY — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, people may be wondering where they will get a turkey for their holiday meal.

Thanks to the Frank Cordova Community Turkey Drive, 3,700 families with children in Title I schools will be able to get a turkey for free.

Gregorio Cordova, president of the Frank Cordova Foundation, has led the Annual Frank Cordova Community Turkey Drive for the past five years, but the drive began 27 years ago.

Cordova said his mother worked at a school for 40 years. During Thanksgiving week 27 years ago, his father went to the school to pick up his mother for lunch.

When his father entered the lobby, he asked a child if he was excited for turkey for Thanksgiving. However, the child said that his family couldn't afford a turkey.

Frank Cordova drove to the store and picked up a turkey for the child and the child's family, starting a new tradition that lasts until today.

"This is my father's legacy, you know?" he said. "To give back to the community, you know, families are in need this year in the state of our economy. We're just here to help and support where it's needed."

Gregorio Cordova recalled previous year's donations at the schools. He said the kids would cheer for them in the schools' lunchrooms as they handed out turkeys to their families. He said their reactions are what make it all worth it to him.

The Frank Cordova Foundation will deliver turkeys to 14 different schools across the Wasatch Front on Monday. A final donation drive to raise funds to buy the turkeys took place Saturday, but Gregorio Cordova said interested people could still donate throughout the year.

"We're feeding families across the state," he said. "Doing big stuff."