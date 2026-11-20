Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2034 Olympic Games are eight years away, but a reading program tied to the Games is already making an impact in classrooms across the state.

The Champion Schools 34 program has been adopted by 72 elementary schools in Utah. It uses reading challenges, a digital app and videos from Olympic and Paralympic athletes to get kids excited about reading.

Getting kids excited about reading isn't just a feel-good measure. The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute reported at the beginning of 2026 that almost half of Utah's third-grade students are not meeting grade-level reading expectations.

Olympic organizers and the Ken Garff for Good initiative were behind the effort that was unveiled at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year. Schools in Salt Lake City, Cache County, Granite, Iron County, North Sanpete, Duchesne County and Uintah County are participating.

Some schools have reported participation rates close to 100%. Since September, students have logged nearly seven million reading minutes.

Involvement in reading programs isn't new to the Ken Garff for Good organization. They've been working on reading with schools for 24 years, said Erin Trenbeath-Murray, president of Ken Garff for Good. But adding Olympians to the mix has changed the game.

Erin Trenbeath-Murray, the president of Ken Garff for Good, discusses the impact that additional reading can have on Utah students. (Photo: Wesley Barton, KSL)

"The add-on of the Olympic and Paralympic Games just made the excitement exponential, and we were thrilled to see 7 million minutes logged by the students since September," Trenbeath-Murray said.

"I think that having the Olympians and Paralympians videos on our platform are inspiring the students, they all want to be champions."

Trenbeath-Murray recounted a moment when a nervous student was asked to read during a school assembly.

"He was teary-eyed and weeping, and I talked to him after the assembly and he did it. And I said, 'You do hard things, you can do hard things,'" she said.

The student finished the reading with his parents there to cheer him on.

Organizers hope to expand the program statewide in the coming years.