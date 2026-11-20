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FRUITLAND, Duchesne County — A person was critically injured in a crash involving two semitrucks on Friday on U.S. Route 40 in Wasatch County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Following the crash, eastbound U.S. Route 40 was closed near Strawberry Reservoir, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Lt. Zach Randall with the Utah Highway Patrol said the road would remain closed until crews could clean up the crash scene.

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