SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a history of throwing rocks at police and businesses, as well as a history of mental illness, has been arrested again.

Khaled Saleh Jeddou, 42, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with assault on an officer, a second-degree felony; and causing property damage, a class B misdemeanor.

On Nov. 15, a Salt Lake City police officer was sitting in his patrol car when "Jeddou threw the brick or rock" at the passenger window, according to charging documents.

The officer got out of his car and "Jeddou then threw the brick or rock again at his vehicle hitting the front windshield and barely missing (the officer's) head," the charges state. "(The officer) had to duck to prevent the brick or rock from hitting him in the head."

The officer then took Jeddou into custody at gunpoint. When questioned, Jeddou said he threw the rock because the officer "annoyed" him, according to the charges.

"Jeddou said he meant to throw the rock because the officer was 'being annoying,'" the charges state. "(Jeddou) attacked the officer in this case for no apparent reason. The defendant admitted he threw the rocks at the officer because the officer 'annoyed' him or was 'being annoying.' At the time that this attack started, (the officer) was sitting in his patrol vehicle and did not appear to be interacting with the defendant at all."

Prosecutors note that Jeddou has 64 prior arrests, including prior cases of throwing rocks at police. However, in several cases, Jeddou has been found incompetent to stand to trial.

In May, Jeddou was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing rocks at another man and hitting him with a flag pole, according to charging documents. However, during a September hearing in that case, Jeddou was found to be not competent "and not likely to be restored," a court docket states. A review of that case is scheduled for next May.

Jeddou was also found incompetent to stand trial in the 2024 rock throwing case involving a UTA officer, and the case was eventually dismissed.