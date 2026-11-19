COALVILLE, Summit County — A 44-year-old high school teacher in Summit County has been arrested for allegedly sending students inappropriate messages and pictures dating back to 2024.

Nicholas Jeffrey Williams was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of two counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor and eight counts of producing pornographic material at a school.

Williams was listed as a health science/sports medicine teacher and was an athletic trainer at North Summit High School. His name no longer appeared on the school's website Thursday morning.

The investigation began Nov. 12 when four girls went to the school resource officer at North Summit High School to report "unwanted and odd behavior from a school district employee. The school district employee was identified as Nicholas Williams, a 44-year-old male. Williams is employed as a teacher as well as an athletic trainer for all high school sporting events," according to a police booking affidavit.

A 15-year-old girl said Williams added her as a friend on Snapchat and then sent her a message that stated in part, "I hope this doesn't get me canceled or put in jail but I as an adult and you as a minor (I) think you are both attractive and sexy as hell ... Not asking for anything illegal but you are amazing, beautiful and someone I want to get to know more. All my cards are on the table for better or worse."

A second female then stepped forward. She stated she was 16 in 2024 when Williams sent her sexually explicit pictures of himself via Snapchat, the affidavit states.

Police questioned Williams on Nov. 12 and he allegedly admitted to communicating with the 15-year-old girl. When asked if he had ever sent her a picture, "Williams responded 'not anything naked' that he is aware of," according to the affidavit.

Investigators then went through Williams' phone and found "numerous photos in which Williams is (exposing himself) in different locations throughout North Summit High School," the affidavit states.

At least eight photos were taken inside the high school, according to police. After he was arrested on Wednesday, he admitted to sending inappropriate pictures to two students, including the one in 2024 and a 16-year-old girl, police wrote in their affidavit.

Police also examined the messages Williams sent to students and "identified the language used by Williams to be sexual grooming," according to the affidavit. "This is an active and ongoing investigation."

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