The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah wins the Whittingham divorce | Previewing a tough Arizona team

SALT LAKE CITY — No. 2 Utah hits the road for a pivotal Big 12 showdown in Tucson against No. 23 Arizona. Host Josh Furlong breaks down the matchup, why Tucson has historically been a "weird enigma" for the Utes, and the QB homecoming narratives for both Devon Dampier and Noah Fifita.
Then, Big 12 insider Jon Wilner joins the show to discuss:
- The rivalry game hangover: Whether Utah can avoid an emotional letdown after beating BYU.
- The Whittingham-Utah divorce: Why Kyle Whittingham is struggling at Michigan, how Morgan Scalley has the Utes rolling, and why Utah clearly "won" the breakup.
- Playoff & Big 12 scenarios: Why Utah has a two-loss cushion in the Big 12 race and how national critics are viewing the Utes' resume.
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