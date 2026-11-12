The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah wins the Whittingham divorce | Previewing a tough Arizona team

SALT LAKE CITY — No. 2 Utah hits the road for a pivotal Big 12 showdown in Tucson against No. 23 Arizona. Host Josh Furlong breaks down the matchup, why Tucson has historically been a "weird enigma" for the Utes, and the QB homecoming narratives for both Devon Dampier and Noah Fifita.

Then, Big 12 insider Jon Wilner joins the show to discuss:

The rivalry game hangover: Whether Utah can avoid an emotional letdown after beating BYU.

Whether Utah can avoid an emotional letdown after beating BYU. The Whittingham-Utah divorce: Why Kyle Whittingham is struggling at Michigan, how Morgan Scalley has the Utes rolling, and why Utah clearly "won" the breakup.

Why Kyle Whittingham is struggling at Michigan, how Morgan Scalley has the Utes rolling, and why Utah clearly "won" the breakup. Playoff & Big 12 scenarios: Why Utah has a two-loss cushion in the Big 12 race and how national critics are viewing the Utes' resume.

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