The Utah Checkdown podcast: Devon Dampier's Heisman moment on display as Utah stakes its claim

SALT LAKE CITY — The undefeated streak rolls on! Host Josh Furlong recaps Utah's thrilling 28-20 rivalry victory over BYU and examines how a dominant second-half defensive shutout kept the Utes' national title hopes alive.

Here's what's inside this episode:

Devon Dampier's Heisman case: A historic NCAA stat line, fourth-best national odds, and a gutsy fourth-and-1 trick play that flipped momentum.

A historic NCAA stat line, fourth-best national odds, and a gutsy fourth-and-1 trick play that flipped momentum. Behind the Scalley culture: Why head coach Morgan Scalley apologized to Dampier when taking over the job, and the emotional player resurgence of leaders like Nate Ritchie and Trey Reynolds.

Why head coach Morgan Scalley apologized to Dampier when taking over the job, and the emotional player resurgence of leaders like Nate Ritchie and Trey Reynolds. Big 12 championship math: The paths to Arlington, how Utah controls its own destiny, and why the Utes are in prime position to clinch.

The paths to Arlington, how Utah controls its own destiny, and why the Utes are in prime position to clinch. 24-team playoff fallout: What the proposed expansion to a 24-team postseason means for the Big 12, campus-site matchups, conference championship games, and nonconference scheduling.

What the proposed expansion to a 24-team postseason means for the Big 12, campus-site matchups, conference championship games, and nonconference scheduling. Rankings debate & brief Arizona look ahead: Why Georgia edged Utah for No. 1 on Josh's AP ballot, and the challenges awaiting in Tucson against Noah Fifita and the Wildcats.

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