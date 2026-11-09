The Utah Checkdown podcast: Devon Dampier's Heisman moment on display as Utah stakes its claim

SALT LAKE CITY — The undefeated streak rolls on! Host Josh Furlong recaps Utah's thrilling 28-20 rivalry victory over BYU and examines how a dominant second-half defensive shutout kept the Utes' national title hopes alive.
Here's what's inside this episode:
- Devon Dampier's Heisman case: A historic NCAA stat line, fourth-best national odds, and a gutsy fourth-and-1 trick play that flipped momentum.
- Behind the Scalley culture: Why head coach Morgan Scalley apologized to Dampier when taking over the job, and the emotional player resurgence of leaders like Nate Ritchie and Trey Reynolds.
- Big 12 championship math: The paths to Arlington, how Utah controls its own destiny, and why the Utes are in prime position to clinch.
- 24-team playoff fallout: What the proposed expansion to a 24-team postseason means for the Big 12, campus-site matchups, conference championship games, and nonconference scheduling.
- Rankings debate & brief Arizona look ahead: Why Georgia edged Utah for No. 1 on Josh's AP ballot, and the challenges awaiting in Tucson against Noah Fifita and the Wildcats.
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