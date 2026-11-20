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SALT LAKE CITY — Students at Tooele High School are turning their creativity into a way to give back to their community.

The school's art department is hosting its 16th annual Hot Soup, Warm Hearts event, featuring artwork and handmade items created by around 300 students.

"It's just a little fun way to get pottery and different art pieces involved because it's like a soup thing," said Breckyn Hoffman, a junior at Tooele High School.

Students make pottery and artwork that is sold to raise money for local charitable organizations. "Our students make pottery, they make artwork and then sell it. And all of the proceeds go to charity organizations here in Tooele," said Ruth Nichols, a drawing and painting teacher at the school.

The event also collects canned food and blankets for families in need. Donations are taken to a local shelter through Switchpoint, a Utah-based non-profit.

"People will come in with either money or canned goods or blankets. Those are the things that we will take to the shelter. Switchpoint is the one that's in charge out here," said Chris Wilcox, a pottery teacher.

Hoffman said the event gives students a different way to serve their community. "You don't generally give back to the community through art, so I think having the bowls, that means something along with the theme. I think it's a really good way to incorporate something a little different to community service," Hoffman said.

The Hot Soup, Warm Hearts event runs Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tooele High School.