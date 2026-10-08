High school football: Week 9 schedule, streams, and scores

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 9 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: Granger at West

Why did we choose this game?

West enters the penultimate weekend of the regular season with an undefeated streak and a Region 4 title within its grasp. The only thing standing in their way is a Granger team who is 4-1 in region play and looking to do some damage.

The Lancers average 29.4 points per game in region play, but are giving up 19.2 points to opponents. That might not be enough, however, as West is averaging 60.8 points in region play, while limiting teams to just 4.8 points.

It's a seemingly impossible task on the road, but Granger will give it a shot with a region title on the line.

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

Thurs: Lone Peak at Lehi (7 p.m., WATCH)

Lone Peak at Lehi (7 p.m., WATCH) Thurs: Layton at Davis (7 p.m., WATCH)

Layton at Davis (7 p.m., WATCH) Thurs: Alta at Viewmont (7 p.m., WATCH)

Alta at Viewmont (7 p.m., WATCH) Thurs: Fremont at West Field (7 p.m., WATCH)

Fremont at West Field (7 p.m., WATCH) Thurs: Ogden at Morgan (7 p.m., WATCH)

Ogden at Morgan (7 p.m., WATCH) Thurs: Bear River at Deseret Peak (7 p.m., WATCH)

Bear River at Deseret Peak (7 p.m., WATCH) Fri: Mountain Ridge at Bingham (7 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.