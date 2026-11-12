High school football: Playoff schedule, streams, and scores

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the high school football playoff games across the state.

Games we'll be watching on Thursday:

6A Semifinal: Herriman vs. Skyridge (11 a.m., WATCH)

Herriman vs. Skyridge (11 a.m., WATCH) 6A Semifinal: Corner Canyon vs. Mountain Ridge (2:30 p.m., WATCH)

Corner Canyon vs. Mountain Ridge (2:30 p.m., WATCH) 4A Semifinal: Crimson Cliffs vs. Ridgeline (6 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.