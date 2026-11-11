Cafe Rio Player of the Game: Filisi Filipe

Posted - Nov. 11, 2026 at 10:24 p.m.

Alma BeanKSL
 
Herriman Mustangs running back Filisi Filipe carries the ball during the first half of a 6A semifinal high school football game against the Skyridge Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
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HERRIMAN — With the season on the line, a football career that could potentially come to a close, and a shot at the state title still on the line, it's all the motivation needed for players to leave their heart and soul on the field.

Our Cafe Rio Player of the Game, Filisi Filipe, had an impressive game with 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, but he did it without playing the entire game.

During the first quarter, Filipe left the game with an apparent injury that led to him keeping his helmet off for the rest of the first half. Filisi got the clear to return to the field in the second half; and from that point on, he put his team on his back to carry them to a 36-22 win over the Davis Darts.

With the win, Herriman will play in the semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the first time since 2017. When asked about what it meant to him, Filisi said: "It's what I've dreamed of man. ... It's a blessing for real."

Though the injury kept him off the field, Filisi continued to encourage his teammates on the sidelines. He followed it up by giving credit to the team in his absence, saying, "There's no dropoff between us. I know my guys got my back."

When asked about the injury, Filipe said he had been dealing with migraines all week leading up to this game. "I just knew I had to come back out, pick my team up and get this dub for us," he added.

Though the Mustang players are looking forward to end its nine-year semifinals drought, their eyes are on a much bigger prize. Herriman will take on the Skyridge Falcons on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the winner will face either Mountain Ridge or Corner Canyon in the final on Nov. 20.

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