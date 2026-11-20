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ANTALYA, Turkey — The United Nations climate talks are wrapping up in Turkey after failing to produce any concrete agreements on how to drastically slash the use of fossil fuels, which experts warn is crucial to averting the most catastrophic effects of global warming.

The term "fossil fuels" wasn't even mentioned in the draft of the final agreement — meant to address how the world will deal with climate change — sending activists and country leaders into an uproar Friday, the last scheduled day of the two-week summit known as COP31. Such agreements, often adopted by nearly 200 nations, are voluntary and non-binding.

Activists participate in a demonstration at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit on Thursday in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo: Riza Ozel, Associated Press)

Negotiators, who pulled an all-nighter from Thursday into Friday, said they expect to go into overtime on Saturday.

The current climate surrounding the climate talks

Although past summits also have failed to agree on how to transition away from fossil fuels that fuel global warming — primarily coal, oil and gas — this year's talks came amid urgent warnings that the planet is sure to overshoot the goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

It also comes after a year of climate-related disasters, including Europe's deadly heat waves and Nepal's devastating flooding.

"There is nothing on the table that protects people, or addresses the priorities of the Global South," said Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network International, at a Friday event, where attendees chanted and held signs that read "SHAME!"

One of the main goals on the table would increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035.

At a time when the climate crisis demands decisive action, weakening commitments on fossil fuel phase-out risks undermining progress. –Ghiwa Nakat, executive director, Greenpeace in the Middle East and North Africa

But the final draft doesn't stipulate that electricity should be generated with renewable energy sources like solar and wind, leaving the door open for fossil-fueled power plants to be counted as part of an electrification push.

"At a time when the climate crisis demands decisive action, weakening commitments on fossil fuel phase-out risks undermining progress," said Ghiwa Nakat, executive director of Greenpeace in the Middle East and North Africa.

The U.N. has hosted climate talks for more than 30 years, but didn't acknowledge that fossil fuels contribute to climate change until the 2021 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Two years later in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, countries explicitly called for a transition away from fossil fuels for the first time.

Turkey's Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment for Turkey, who is overseeing this year's summit — co-hosted with Australia — said the electrification push implies a transition away from fossil fuels, adding: "We are not here to discuss decisions at previous COPs."

COP31 President Murat Kurum speaks during a news conference at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit on Thursday in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo: Khalil Hamra, Associated Press)

In a rare move, Panama vowed to "formally object" if the final agreement doesn't add climate finance, cap oil production and acknowledge failing goals, among other demands. The country's Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks are being held hostage by a "petroleum mafia" and need to be reformed.

"The COPs have become an exercise in hypocrisy and futility," he said. "What we have here is a contest to see who speaks the most, who blows the most hot air."

The draft agreement also says a fund to compensate countries ravaged by climate change should be tripled but doesn't specify an amount. A previous version of the draft said at least $120 billion would be needed annually to help the mostly poorer, vulnerable nations that are bearing the brunt of climate disasters despite contributing little to the problem.

The money is supposed to come from wealthier nations that have contributed most to climate change. But rich countries are not even providing previously agreed upon funds.

Complicating the goal is that many of the world's most polluting nations did not participate directly at this year's talks, including the United States, the second-biggest polluter behind China and the largest historical emitter.

People walk past an art display on plastic pollution at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit on Thursday in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo: Khalil Hamra, Associated Press)

"Disappointment is rife," said Iskander Erzini Vernoit, an adviser to African negotiators in Turkey. Next year's climate summit is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027.

"Hope is not lost, but absent a course correction, we are headed toward a low-ambition set of outcomes at COP31," he said.

Delgado reported from Bangkok, Arasu from Bengaluru, India, and Milko from Islamabad, Pakistan. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed to this report from Fenton, Michigan.

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