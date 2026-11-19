PROVO — Prosecutors in the Tyler Robinson capital murder case say they will not hand over materials used to create an "After-Action Report" commissioned by Utah Valley University following the shooting death of Charlie Kirk because they had nothing to do with it.

"The Project Team is an entity completely independent of the investigation. They were contracted by UVU, who is also not a member of the prosecution team. The Project Team members are not employees of the investigating police agencies or employees of UVU or any other government entity, and their purpose was not to investigate the criminal offense. The Project Team did not report to or contract with any police department or the Utah County Attorney's Office and they have not shared, nor do they have any duty to share, the material which forms the basis of their report with police or prosecutors. In short, the Project Team has no tie to the prosecution," the Utah County Attorney's Office stated in their response filed in 4th District Court on Thursday.

Therefore, prosecutors say they will not be producing "the bulk of the materials requested" by Robinson's defense team, mainly because the materials "are not in the possession or control of a member of the prosecution team."

Robinson is accused of shooting and killing conservative political activist Charlie Kirk during a campus event on Sept. 10, 2025. He was charged with aggravated murder and faces a possible death sentence if convicted. Robinson was bound over in September to stand trial on all counts. His trial is currently scheduled to start in June of 2028.

Following the shooting, the university commissioned an external independent review to look at the school's planning, preparedness, decision-making, operational response and post-incident actions. The "Project Team's" After-Action 158-page report was released in September.

On Oct. 6, defense attorneys for Robinson submitted "60 paragraphs of requests for materials mentioned by the After-Action Report" from the Utah County Attorney's Office, according to court documents. Those requests included interviews conducted by the Project Team, attempts by the Project Team to contact members of Turning Point USA, communication between UVU's police chief and senior-level staff members of Turning Point USA, and rosters and time sheets for UVU police for Sept. 10 and 11, 2025.

Prosecutors, however, say the witness statements being requested are not "'directly related to' the murder case against Tyler Robinson. Instead, the statements, and other materials collected by the Project Team, are related to the Project Team's assessment of the event and to 'identify lessons learned and offer practical recommendations to strengthen security, preparedness, response capabilities, and organizational resilience for future events."

Furthermore, the state contends that "given that the investigative files — the police reports directed at investigating the crime, dozens of witness statements, video evidence from witnesses, and the like — have been disclosed, there is no reason to believe these additional items aimed at a separate and distinct purpose are material to the case. Instead, the request is nothing more than a fishing expedition supported only by the hope or possibility that there is something within the records that is relevant to the criminal case."

The Utah County Attorney's Office in their court filing on Thursday noted that UVU has also "declined to provide the bulk of the material requested" by the defense.

"Regardless of UVU's rationale, which UVU can articulate on its own, the materials do not fall within the mandatory disclosures required by (state rules) they are not directly related to this case," prosecutors stated while also acknowledging that administrators at UVU have indicated they will share some of the requested materials with defense attorneys.