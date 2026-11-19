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LOS ANGELES — More than a dozen people were charged Thursday with allegedly orchestrating a massive train heist operation to steal over $22 million in cargo — from popular shoes to power tools — from major retailers.

A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday paints a picture of an organized group that targeted more than three dozen trains carrying Nike sneakers, Crocs footwear, power tools and other consumer goods that were imported into the United States through Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are home to the busiest ports in the country.

Trains that shuttle goods to stores and customers around the country have become a prominent target for large-scale theft in recent years, especially at major U.S. ports that receive hundreds of millions of dollars in shipments every day. These relatively low-tech robberies have drawn attention from the world's largest retailers, including Amazon.

The men would disable the trains at a planned location by busting the brakes, the indictment alleged, at which point the goods would be offloaded onto trucks. The goods were then peddled to an unnamed company that would resell the stolen merchandise for profit.

"The scale of the theft is staggering," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli, promising to prosecute any future efforts to steal the merchandise.

In group chats, the men shared numerous photos and videos of themselves busting into the hulking train cars, and posing with wads of cash and stolen merchandise. They also shared AI photos of themselves captioned "Los Trenes," which means "the trains" in Spanish, beneath glamorized photos of men throwing boxes of shoes off trains into nearby cars as police helicopters descended overhead.

The 13 men were indicted for conspiracy and theft of interstate railroad cargo. Two were also charged with violence against railroad carriers.

If convicted, the men could face anywhere from five to 20 years in federal prison.