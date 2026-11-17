ST. GEORGE — A Chicago man who was caught with 25 pounds of cocaine in his car while driving through Utah was handed a 10-year prison sentence on Friday.

Marcus Kentral Brown, 44, was pulled over by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in July 2021 in southern Utah. He told police he was driving back to Chicago from California. During a search of the vehicle, police located $14,000 in cash, 25 pounds of cocaine and a loaded pistol, federal prosecutors said.

He was federally indicted in December 2021 and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In July, Brown was found guilty of both crimes by a federal jury. In addition to his 10 years in prison, he was sentenced to four years of probation.

"Those who attempt to funnel drugs into Utah will be met with swift and decisive action," said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak for the District of Utah. "This case illustrates how state and federal partners work together to protect our communities and ensure offenders are held fully accountable."