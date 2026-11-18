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SALT LAKE CITY — Kaysville officials have started their search for a new mayor, now that the current mayor, Tamara Tran, is preparing to take her new seat in the Utah Senate.

Tran has three years remaining in her mayoral term, so the city will appoint an interim replacement. Kaysville voters will elect their next mayor in November 2027.

"I am so sad to leave Kaysville," Tran said, "but so excited for the opportunity that I have to serve in the state Senate to be able to serve a broader community. So looking forward to it!"

On Nov. 3, Tran ran as a Republican against Jared Neal, a Democrat, and Josh Smith, affiliated with the Forward Party. She won with 56.64% of the votes.

Kelly Loeffler, the 28th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Kaysville Mayor Tamara Tran and Joshua Putnam, Davis Technical College composite material technology lead instructor, pose for a photo with students at Davis Technical College in Kaysville on May 13, 2025. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

She praised the residents of Kaysville and said she's looking forward to learning from them.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to listen and learn. I think that that's the mandate. We need to pay attention. We need to realize that our residents have some great ideas, and our constituents' voices matter," Tran said.

Any registered voters who have lived in Kaysville for at least a year can submit an application to be considered for the interim mayor position until Dec. 3, 2026.

The City Council will appoint the interim mayor at its meeting on Dec. 17.