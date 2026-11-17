FARMINGTON — Brett Millburn defeated Susan Lee in the hotly contested race for a seat on the Davis County Commission, per results certified Tuesday.

But that doesn't mean the debate about the hard-fought race is over.

Lee's campaign manager, Jason Sanders, has asked the Utah Attorney General's Office and the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office to investigate whether Millburn violated state electioneering laws by speaking about his candidacy during two city council meetings on Oct. 20. He has also asked the Davis County Attorney's Office to refer the issue to an outside prosecuting office for investigation.

"The law actually states that ... after the ballots have been mailed, you cannot do any electioneering or campaigning within 150 feet of the building where the drop box is located," Sanders said. He said his effort isn't a bid to get the election results reversed and that Lee — who didn't immediately respond to a query seeking comment — isn't involved.

Sanders pointed to Millburn's addresses about his candidacy during the public comment periods at Fruit Heights and Woods Cross city council meetings on Oct. 20 as possible violations of the law, Utah Code 20A-3a-501. The municipal buildings in each of the locales housed ballot drop boxes and his addresses occurred within the mail-in balloting period, Oct. 13 to Nov. 3.

For his part, Millburn, certified Tuesday as the winner in the race for the seat on the B County Commission, rebuffed any suggestion he broke the law. According to results certified Tuesday, Millburn, an unaffiliated candidate and former county commissioner, garnered 55,200 votes, 50.19% of the total, to 54,788, 49.81%, for Lee, a Republican and the mother of Trevor Lee, the controversial former Utah House member.

"Election law attorneys interpret the electioneering statute to refer to campaign signs, or loudspeakers broadcasting, or people urging voters to vote for a candidate 150 feet from a polling station or drop box ON ELECTION DAY," Millburn's attorney, David Irvine, said in a statement Tuesday. "Otherwise, all of the other candidate appearances at city council meetings or meet-the-candidate events in city halls would be prohibited. That becomes a First Amendment free speech issue as well."

Irvine said many other candidates for public office have done the same sort of thing Millburn did, speaking in council chambers in buildings that have drop boxes outside of them.

"It would be shocking if the bogus complaint were taken seriously by the lieutenant governor or the county attorney," Irvine said. "This bogus complaint is the last stand of a desperate and disappointed candidate."

In a statement, the Utah Attorney General's Office said it "cannot confirm, deny or comment on the existence of investigations." The Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office referred queries to the Davis County Clerk and Davis County Attorney's Office. The Davis County Attorney's Office didn't immediately provide public comment.

Sanders, though, said Davis County officials told him the county attorney's office referred the matter to the Davis County Sheriff's Office, which provides police protection in Fruit Heights, and the Woods Cross Police Department for investigation. Officials from the Utah Attorney General's Office told him "they don't have jurisdiction over elections," Sanders said, while reps from the lieutenant governor's office said they referred the matter to Davis County officials.

"I think that's a mistake, and I'm going to look into the law about that later today and get back to them because the lieutenant governor is in charge of all elections, and so I believe that they are in charge of investigating this," Sanders said.

After the culmination of voting on Nov. 3, the lead in balloting between Millburn and Lee see-sawed back and forth as preliminary results came in.

Millburn previously served three terms on the Davis County Commission as a Republican and got in the contest to take on the winner of the GOP primary last June. Lee defeated the incumbent, Seat B commissioner, Lorene Kamalu, in the GOP primary last June. Lee's son, Trevor Lee, garnered headlines when he resigned from the Utah House in September after state prosecutors filed fraud charges against him.

At the Oct. 20 meetings cited by Sanders, Millburn — speaking when the public is invited to address city council members — briefly discussed his candidacy and his thoughts on property taxes and more. He closed each address with what he said is his campaign "mantra" — "People above politics, experience over partisanship and giving results over rhetoric."

Sanders said violation of Utah's electioneering law is a class A misdemeanor.