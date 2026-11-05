Groundbreaking ceremony held in celebration of Davis County's replacement animal shelter

FRUIT HEIGHTS — Wednesday was groundbreaking day for a long-awaited new animal shelter coming to Fruit Heights that will replace Davis County's only animal shelter.

Plans have been in place for about five years to get the new shelter up and running, according to Michelle Hicks, the director of Davis County Animal Care. She said the idea to construct a new shelter truly started with the former director, Ashleigh Young.

"The community has deserved better for a little while, and now we're able to kind of bring that to fruition and create a facility that's actually not just good for our staff, not just good for the animals, but good for the entire community," Hicks said.

The new shelter at 1422 E. 600 North will replace its original facility, an 11,000-square-foot shelter built in 1985 that does not meet the standard of care for animals. Hicks said once the new shelter is up and ready for visitors, the old shelter will be demolished.

"We just think that this place is home, and so we are excited to build right in our front door," Hicks said.

The new 27,223-square-foot facility will have enough room for 60 dogs, a separate area for up to 94 cats, and even a space dedicated to exotic animals.

The old shelter has issues with its mechanical systems and air-handling units and does not have room to quarantine and care for sick animals. But the new shelter will be updated and will meet animal care needs by reducing stress on dogs through larger, angled kennels and smaller groupings of kennels to reduce noise.

In addition, the new shelter will have its very own veterinary clinic, an educational community room and a fenced exercise area. A barn will receive a new water connection as well.

"Our community is fantastic — our volunteers, our fosters, the people that come up every day and just love what we do," Hicks said. "Hopefully we're making them proud."

Layton Construction executive vice president Jeff Palmer also shared his thoughts on the new shelter in a news release.

"It's not every day a project gives you a chance to build for animals needing a home," Palmer said. "We're honored to once again partner with Davis County to support the community and create a welcoming place to care for rescues."

While the ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, construction won't begin until January, and it's expected the shelter will open in mid-2028.