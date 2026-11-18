DESERET, Millard County — A man died in Millard County early Wednesday morning after the Utah Highway Patrol said he lost control of his truck and rolled.

According to UHP, the 32-year-old man was traveling southbound on state Route 257 near Deseret when he hit a patch of black ice and lost control of the 2004 Ford Ranger he was driving.

UHP said the truck went off the right side of the road and rolled. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, according to officials.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, UHP said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim at this time.

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Contributing: Joe Wirthlin, KSL