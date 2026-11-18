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HATTUSA, Turkey —Everyone knows ancient Egypt. We grew up on tales of the pyramids, hieroglyphics and King Tutankhamun. But 3,500 years ago, there was another massive superpower in the Mediterranean running the show right alongside them — but the chances are you've never heard of them.

Meet the Hittites.

Operating out of the rugged landscape of what is modern-day central Turkey, this powerhouse empire raided Babylon, built a terrifying fleet of armored chariots and squared up against legendary pharaohs like Ramesses the Great. They were unstoppable — until they abruptly collapsed. Since then popular history has somehow forgotten they existed.

Until now.

The Hittites are suddenly back in the headlines thanks to a startling discovery at Šamuḫa, an ancient dig site in central Turkey.

Archaeologists recently unearthed a royal stash of 131 cuneiform-inscribed clay tablets. And while a few of these reveal details of standard bureaucratic matters, the rest offer a surprisingly intimate — and sometimes strange — peek into everyday life 35 centuries ago.

Instead of documenting battlefield body counts, the tablets reveal a much more human culture.

Hattusa -- the King Gate. (Photo: Joe Yogerst via CNN)

Among the translated texts are detailed logs of bird diviners, who followed flocks across the sky and recorded their movements to predict the future and guide Hittite kings on state affairs. Another tablet captures a desperate message from military commanders in western Anatolia, begging the king for immediate reinforcements to combat a local insurgency.

Most poignant of all are records detailing a catastrophic epidemic that caused high fevers and claimed the lives of many children. While researchers have yet to determine the exact nature of the disease, the tablets paint a vivid picture of its toll, including the tragic death of an infant princess.

Enduring mysteries

While much of the rest of the world forgot about the Hittites, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, modern Turkey's founding president, was intensely interested in this fallen empire, encouraging the excavation of ancient sites and the creation of a dedicated museum in Ankara that has evolved into today's Museum of Anatolian Civilizations.

After Atatürk's death in 1938, the ceremonial lane leading to his tomb in Ankara was lined with 24 stone lions modeled after the animals that were such an integral part of ancient Hittite iconography.

Why was this ancient civilization so important to Atatürk?

"He was very intent on trying to find a relationship between modern Turkey and our older cultures," says Mehmet Muhsiroglu, the museum's resident Hittites expert. "The Hittite people established the first Anatolian empire, the first state ruled by a central power."

In other words, a perfect model for a new nation covering much of what had once been the Hittite realm.

A Hittite carving from between 1200 and 700 BCE shows a scene of sacrifice. The relief is displayed in the Anatolian Civilizations Museum in Ankara. (Photo: Ali Balikci, Anadolu Agency, Getty Images via CNN)

Another draw was the intrinsic power of Hittite art. The Ankara museum safeguards scores of statues and reliefs unearthed across Anatolia — stone gods and warriors, lions and sphinxes rendered in a bold, blocky, geometric style reminiscent of 20th-century Art Deco sculpture.

"But there are still many things we don't know about them," Muhsiroglu adds. "Like where they came from before settling in central Turkey."

'People of 1,000 Gods'

There are several competing theories. Because they spoke an Indo-European language unlike most people in the Near East, one theory has them migrating from Europe via the Bosporus. Another has them originating in the Caucasus region just east of Turkey.

Muhsiroglu says that one of the distinguishing features of the Hittite people was their ability to absorb the material and spiritual traditions of those they conquered.

"They are sometimes called the 'People of 1,000 Gods' because wherever they went they adopted the local gods into their own religion," he says.

In addition to a strong central government and cultural adaptability, the Hittites were able to expand their empire via battlefield innovations like the chariot, a weapon that gave them an overwhelming advantage against rivals.

Their ongoing struggle with the Egyptians culminated at the Battle of Kadesh in 1274 BCE on the banks of the Orontes River in modern-day Syria. It's estimated that as many as 6,000 chariots took part in the clash — the largest-ever battle featuring the horse-drawn vehicle.

When the war ended in stalemate, the two superpowers drafted the landmark Treaty of Kadesh, establishing a de facto border that left much of modern-day Syria and Lebanon in Hittite hands while Egypt retained influence over the southern Levant.

Signifying the treaty's enduring importance as a symbol of peace between nations, a copper bas-relief replica is on display inside the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

But while the Egyptians carved their version of the treaty on temple walls in Luxor, the Hittites recorded theirs on cuneiform clay tablets, including a fragment preserved at the museum in Ankara.

The influence wielded by Hittite queens, particularly in foreign affairs, is also recorded. One of the museum's prize possessions is a cuneiform letter of friendship from Queen Puduḫepa to Egyptian Queen Nefertari, wife of Ramesses the Great, part of diplomatic efforts to help broker the peace — a document she ultimately signed right next to the king.

The heart of an empire

For a sense of the scale of the empire, travelers head east from Ankara to Hattuşa. A UNESCO World Heritage Site located about a three-hour drive from the capital, Hattuşa was built across steep slopes between two deep ravines, forming the sprawling imperial heart of the Hittite world.

The city site was founded around 8,000 years ago on the cusp of the Neolithic period and Copper Age. The Hittites arrived in 1650 BCE.

"That's where they found the clay tablets with the Treaty of Kadesh," says archaeologist Özgür Meriç, pointing to the remains of the royal palace. Meriç has spent years combing the ancient city for clues about the people who built it.

"Hattuşa had everything they required to establish their capital," Meriç explains. "The location between two valleys made it easily defensible. There were small, nearby streams for water resources. The natural limestone on the site was easy to cut and shape. The valley below had fertile soil for cultivating crops. And due to its central location in Anatolia — and because it was already a trading center with roads leading across Western Asia — the Hittites could easily reach every corner of their empire from Hattuşa."

After visiting the archaeological site museum in nearby Boğazkale village, visitors can drive a one-way road that winds through the ruined city, with pull-offs along the way allowing closer looks at the remnants of Hittite temples, palaces and fortifications.

The lane leading to the mausoleum of Turkey's founding president, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, is lined with lions inspired by Hittite statues. (Photo: Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Near the city's highest point is the imposing Aslanlı Kapı, or Lion's Gate, a pair of stylized, super-sized stone felines that guard the outer side of the city's southwest entrance. Farther along was the Sfenksli Kapı (Sphinx Gate), manned by four-winged, half-human, half-lion figures with ghostly eyes that stare into the distance. On the south side of the Great Castle is a stone room decorated with intricate hieroglyphics depicting the deeds of Hittite King Šuppiluliuma II.

Hattuşa's artistic highlight is Yazılıkaya, a pair of slot canyons just outside the old city walls that the Hittites turned into an open-air temple. The images chiseled into the rock facades are exquisite: rows of male and female mountain gods marching toward stone figures of the storm god Teshub and sun goddess Hebat, as well as dramatic figures of King Tudhaliya IV.

There may be further treasures yet uncovered. And as excavations continue at Hattuşa, Šamuḫa and elsewhere in central Turkey, the modern world will no doubt learn more about the West Asian superpower that once challenged ancient Egypt.

How to experience the Hittite world

Turkish Airlines offers more than a dozen daily flights between Istanbul and Ankara. Turkey's high-speed trains make the journey between the two cities in around four hours.

Numerous travel companies in Ankara offer day trips to Hattuşa. Alternatively, you can rent a car and drive the D200/E88 Highway eastward from Ankara, a journey that takes around three hours one way.

Located across the street from the site museum in Boğazkale village, Hotel Asikoglu offers reasonable rates and a good restaurant for those who want to explore Hattuşa and nearby Hittite sites over several days.