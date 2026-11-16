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SANDY — The Salt Lake County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution advocating for the protection of Dimple Dell Regional Park, one week after Sandy City dropped a proposed environmental impact study that had sparked significant public opposition.

The study would have examined the extension of Highland Drive. Hundreds of residents voiced concerns that a roadway expansion could affect the 643-acre regional park.

Among those pushing for additional protections is Joyce Walker, president of the Dimple Dell Preservation Community, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the park.

"It is 643 acres of wildlife and magic," Walker said. "The park contains fox, deer, coyote, rabbits (and) quail, just all sorts of delightful wildlife. And it's a preserve for them. There are also soft trails throughout so people can hike and run. Bicycles can be ridden. It's a wonderful place for horse riders."

The group said a new resolution the Salt Lake County Council will discuss and vote on Tuesday is a good starting point.

"We will be speaking tomorrow, Tuesday, to the Salt Lake County Council and Mayor Wilson and presenting our thoughts and encouraging them to put together some type of land trust, more extensive preservation protections," Walker said.

Walker said extending Highland Drive through the area would not solve traffic concerns and warned that development within the park could permanently alter the landscape.

"We'd like to really emphasize that extending Highland with a six- or seven-lane road and a big, divisive, ugly bridge through the park is not going to alleviate traffic on 1300 East and 700 East," she said. That system and that overall plan would actually have the potential to invite commuters from Utah County to avoid I-15 and to come through our community on their way to downtown or going northward."

Not everyone opposes studying potential transportation changes.

"I consider myself to be in the silent majority rather than the vocal minority," said Sandy resident Bryan Chamberlain.

He supports revisiting the environmental study and said the proposal was intended to examine multiple transportation corridors and roadway options, not solely a bridge crossing Dimple Dell.

"It's not just about building a bridge across Dimple Dell," he said. "It's looking at 1300 East. Do we need seven lanes instead of five? It's about looking at Wasatch Blvd. Do we need to restripe it to five lanes? Maybe we don't need to do anything. Maybe the congestion isn't that bad. Maybe it's not going to get there. But we have the opportunity to do the study. I don't understand why we're not doing it."

Chamberlain argued that any future project could be designed to minimize impacts to the park and said community leaders should evaluate a range of alternatives before ruling them out.

"When it's data centers, there's outcry from the public — 'We need an environmental impact statement,'" Chamberlain said. "When we've got an environmental impact statement funded, let's do it; suddenly, the tables are turned to 'No, we don't want to even study the issue.'"

He hopes the environmental study will be reconsidered so Sandy officials can review potential solutions to growing transportation needs in the area.

Chamberlain points to the Wasatch Front Regional Council's plan for the Highland Drive corridor dating back to the late 1960s.

"We've invested millions of dollars building this roadway with the vision of the future being that it needs to connect, and why we don't study it to determine if it needs to be built or not, rather than just putting a line in the sand saying, 'No, we need to protect Dimple Dell,'" he said.

Walker argues the plan is outdated.

The Salt Lake County Council is scheduled to discuss the resolution Tuesday afternoon.