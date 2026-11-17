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CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo says its beloved hippo Fiona, who became a global celebrity after her premature birth nearly a decade ago, is undergoing veterinary care after swallowing a knit hat that got into her enclosure.

Zoo veterinarians and staff are monitoring Fiona and working to help her pass the hat, the zoo said in a statement Monday.

"Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self," the zoo said.

The cap got into Fiona's habitat after it was tossed into the air by a visitor and caught by a ceiling fan that catapulted it through a small opening above the area's viewing windows, said zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

Fiona was born six weeks premature in January 2017, and her fight to survive grabbed international attention.

She initially couldn't stand on her own and weighed just 29 pounds at birth, 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

Fans followed her progress online, and she became so popular that books were written about her. She also inspired a line of beer, all sorts of clothing and an ice cream flavor.

One couple even got engaged in front of her exhibit, with Fiona getting into the picture while underwater in the background.