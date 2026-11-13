Millburn extends lead over Lee in tightly contested Davis County Commission race

FARMINGTON — Bret Millburn has widened his narrow lead over Susan Lee in a very close contest for a seat on the Davis County Commission.

According to the latest batch of ballots counted and added to the preliminary vote totals late Friday afternoon, Millburn, an unaffiliated candidate, extended his 18-vote lead over Lee, a Republican, to 311 votes. According to the latest tally, he has 54,987 votes, 50.14% of the total, compared to 54,676 votes, or 49.86%, for Lee, the mother of former Utah Rep. Trevor Lee, also a Republican.

It's not over yet, though.

According to the Davis County elections website, 100 ballots have yet to be counted. Another 2,604 ballots in the county have been rejected but are curable, meaning they have a signature or ID issue that can be remedied by the voter. However, the clock is ticking — the deadline to cure ballots is noon on Monday, according to the Davis County Republican Party, and vote totals are to be certified next Tuesday.

The race between Lee and Millburn for the seat B Davis County Commission post has been a close one. After the initial batch of ballots, Millburn led. Then Lee took the lead after another batch of totals were added only for Millburn to take an 18-vote lead after the subsequent release of totals on Nov. 10.

Millburn previously served three terms on the Davis County Commission as a Republican and got in the contest to take on the winner of the GOP primary last June.

Lee defeated the incumbent seat B commissioner in the GOP primary last June, Lorene Kamalu. Lee's son, Trevor Lee, garnered headlines when he resigned from the Utah House in September after state prosecutors filed fraud charges against him.

Kendalyn Harris, a Republican and the former Bountiful mayor, ran uncontested for the seat A County Commission post, now filled by Bob Stevenson, who won election to the District 16 seat in the Utah House as a Republican. Stevenson had challenged Trevor Lee for the District 16 post, defeating him in the Republican primary last June.

Harris and the winner of the Lee-Millburn contest will join John Crofts, also a Republican and the third member of the Davis County Commission.