CEDAR CITY — Former state legislator and business owner Dixie Leavitt died Tuesday at age 97.

Leavitt was a Republican member of the Utah House of Representatives from 1963 to 1964 and the Utah Senate from 1965 to 1976 and 1989 to 1992. He and his wife, Anne, also founded the Leavitt Group, a private national insurance brokerage based in Cedar City.

Dixie and Anne Leavitt had six sons, including former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt. Their other five sons are Eric, Dane, Mark, David and Matthew.

Utah Senate President-elect Evan Vickers issued a statement saying he is "saddened to learn of the passing of (his) friend," calling him a "giant in southern Utah and across our state."

"Those who knew him will remember the relationships he built and the example he set as much as anything he accomplished," Vickers' statement read. "Dixie cared deeply about Cedar City, southern Utah and the people he served. His legacy of service will be felt for generations. I am grateful for his service and friendship."

Leavitt moved to Cedar City from his nearby hometown of Bunkerville, Nevada, in 1947 on a football scholarship to Southern Utah University, which was then called Branch Agricultural College. He became the school's first four-year letterman in football and track. He also served as student body president his senior year.

Southern Utah University also posted a statement on social media, noting that Leavitt played a "key role" in getting the Centrum Arena built, which is now the America First Event Center.

"His fingerprints are all over Thunderbirds athletics, and his support never wavered," SUU's statement continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leavitt family."