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Finnish photographer Hannu Ahonen has been named Nature Photographer of the Year 2026 for an image of a water lily leaf next to a carbon copy made of ice.

Ahonen's photograph, named "The One that Left and the One that Stayed," beat more than 27,000 entries from photographers from 96 countries, according the Nature Talks Photo Festival, which organizes the competition.

The organizers also named a number of category winners, including an image of a giraffe's head peeking out of some mist, and a drone shot of peach blossoms in the snow.

"It is not often that a photograph of a plant is crowned the overall winner of a major photography competition, but the jury could not overlook this fascinating image by Hannu Ahonen," said Theo Bosboom, chair of the judging panel, in a statement published Saturday.

"First and foremost, the photograph captures a unique situation: a water lily leaf with an almost perfect black-and-white replica of it lying next to it in the water," he said.

"It takes a moment for the viewer to realise what has happened here: a thin layer of ice that had formed on the leaf has been blown away by the wind," added Bosboom. "The shapes in the sheet of ice are delicate; even the veins of the water lily leaf are clearly recognisable."

Ahonen said that he took the photo at a time when the winter ice had arrived, but snow hadn't fallen.

"Some of the pond's lily pad leaves began to crumble on top of the ice," he said in the statement.

"The wind carried a few of them away, revealing delicate, frosty ornaments left behind," he added. "I eagerly captured this natural phenomenon, something I had never witnessed before."

Other photos honored by the organizers include a picture of a Malayan sun bear sleeping inside a garbage incinerator, and an underwater view of a polar bear peering into a hole in the ice sheet.

Entries for next year's competition open on November 20.