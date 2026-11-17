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NEW YORK — Shoppers increased spending more slowly in October as economic uncertainty and high prices led more Americans to become cautious with their money ahead of the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season.

Retail sales rose 0.2% in October, down from a 0.8% gain in September, according to the Commerce Department's report released Tuesday.

Sales at gas stations rose 1.5% last month after spiking 30.3% in September, according to the Commerce Department. Excluding gas stations, retail sales rose just 0.1%.

Overall retail sales were pulled down by decline in sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers. Auto vehicles and parts dealers had a 1.6% drop in sales in October, reversing a 1.3% increase in September.

"There are hints of weakening consumer spending as prices rise," wrote Carl B. Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics. "Let's call this report a mixed report card on the health of the consumer."

Spending was mixed across different sectors.

Business at furniture and home furnishings stores fell 2.3%, while clothing and accessories stores declined 0.7%. Sales at consumer electronics and appliance stores were unchanged. Sales at online retailers rose 1.2%.

The data offers only a snapshot of consumer spending and doesn't include activities like travel and hotel stays. But the lone services category, restaurants, registered a 0.2% increase.

The weaker sales data followed new evidence that inflation continued to weigh on Americans last month.

Higher energy prices are ricocheting into other parts of the economy, with airfares, public transportation and shipping all jumping in price. Grocery prices, for example, increased 0.4%, a painful uptick after years of increases, according to new Labor Department data.

Massive investments in artificial intelligence have exacerbated inflation by driving up computer chip prices and, in turn, prices for laptops, phones and other consumer electronics.

Retailers are preparing for a surge in business over the Thanksgiving weekend, the unofficial start of the holiday shopping period. Stores have heavily advertised deals to lure customers who increasingly buy when they think prices have dropped.

Companies like Kohl's and Target and Walmart are trying to drive the affordability message home through marketing.

Target said it's offering more than 8,000 new gifts for the winter holidays, with more than half exclusive to the retailer. Most of the new holiday items at Target are $20 or less, including thousands of items that are priced at $5 and under. Kohl's has increased the number of gift sets across different types of merchandise.

Americans, despite the rising cost of credit, continue to rely on cards to finance spending, and credit experts say that defaults have been stable.

"More Americans are carrying credit cards than ever, and they're handling them well," said Charles Wise, head of global research and consulting at the credit reporting agency TransUnion.

Wise noted that outstanding credit card balances as of last month hit $1.17 trillion, up 5.1% from the year-ago period, based on data covering 178.5 million consumers who held an active credit card as of last month. Yet serious delinquency rates held steady, he said.

That signals that "consumers remain disciplined borrowers heading into the holidays," he added.