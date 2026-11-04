McDonald's US foot traffic falls as more customers struggle with the high cost of living

Posted - Nov. 4, 2026 at 6:36 a.m.

Dee-ann DurbinAssociated Press
 
Traffic at U.S. McDonald's restaurants fell during the third quarter as customers struggled with higher gas prices and the uncomfortably high cost of living.

Traffic at U.S. McDonald's restaurants fell during the third quarter as customers struggled with higher gas prices and the uncomfortably high cost of living. (Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CHICAGO — Traffic at U.S. McDonald's restaurants fell during the third quarter as customers struggled with higher gas prices and the uncomfortably high cost of living.

U.S. same-store sales – or sales at locations open at least a year -- fell 0.2% in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. While that was not as bad as the 0.5% drop Wall Street had expected, it was the first retreat for McDonald's since early 2025.

McDonald's restored in-app deals and its marketing was focused on value during the quarter, which helped push same-store sales into positive territory in September. But the shift in focus at McDonald's shows how challenging the economic environment has become for U.S. fast food companies.

Third-quarter foot traffic fell 2.6% across the entire fast food sector in the U.S., according to Revenue Management Solutions, a restaurant industry consultant.

"This is the environment that we're in right now. You have to be on your game and deliver that value," said McDonald's Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski during an investor presentation last month. "The pressure around cost of living isn't going away."

Globally, same-store sales rose 1.3% in the same period that U.S. sales fell. Strong sales in Germany and Australia helped offset weakness in France, which was rocked by protests that began in September.

Revenue rose 1% to $7.16 billion for the quarter, short of Wall Street expectations of $7.28 billion.

Net income rose 9% to $2.49 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $3.57 per share. That beat analysts' forecast for a $3.38 per-share profit.

Shares rose more than 2% before the opening bell Wednesday.

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

InflationBusinessU.S.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  