Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: Georgia likely the team to beat, but UCLA and Utah making a case

SALT LAKE CITY — As we close in on the end of the regular season, there's very few certainties in the sport.

And outside of the top 10-15 teams, it's starting to feel like a crapshoot on who "deserves" a spot in the full rankings in those final spots. Somehow, though, we get a 24-team playoff next season.

In all my years voting in the AP poll, I've never been so confused on who to put in the final 5-10 spots in the rankings. Though I have 25 teams ranked (like I'm supposed to), I'm much more confident in the top 15 teams. There will always be room for debate in how those top 15 are sorted, however.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press, which will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Monday afternoon.

1. Georgia

It's safe to say that Georgia is rounding into championship form. Following its loss to Auburn weeks ago, Georgia is playing a different level of football and looks like the team to beat. Even with two remaining undefeated teams nipping at their heels, it's tough for me to go anywhere but Georgia at No. 1 this week.

2. Utah

Utah had every reason to pencil in a loss on Saturday. Following an emotional rivalry win the week before and then landing in Tucson hours before the game, Utah went blow-for-blow with a talented Arizona team led by Noah Fifita. Fortunately for Utah, though, they've got a dynamic quarterback of their own who lived up to his Heisman hype.

3. UCLA

In a rainy Los Angeles game, UCLA continued to impress in a win over Illinois. Anyone doubting the Bruins clearly hasn't watched them play because they're a well-rounded team all pulling in the same direction. Even through injury, Ty Dieffenbach got the job done.

4. Notre Dame

Notre Dame made easy work of Boston College on Saturday. The game was essentially over after the first two drives of the game.

5. Alabama

It wasn't the biggest of margins in a win over Vanderbilt, but the game was never really in doubt, either. The Crimson Tide defense limited the Commodores to just two field goals all night, and the Alabama offense did enough to win by double digits.

6. Indiana

Indiana was clearly the better team Saturday against USC, but there were times where they let the Trojans hang around. It's been more of a problem this season than last, but they're finding ways to win each week. Curt Cignetti finds a way.

7. Miami

In a tight battle with Duke, Miami used a 14-point fourth quarter to pull away for a double-digit win. Miami remains the team to beat in the ACC, even without Malachi Toney suiting up. Darian Mensah continues to show why he's a favorite to win the Heisman and why Miami is going to be a tough team to beat in the postseason.

8. Wake Forest

Hello, Wake Forest! We were not familiar with your game. Truthfully, we were, but even then the Demon Deacons impressed Saturday afternoon in a blowout win over SMU. Though Miami remains the favorite to win the ACC, Wake Forest is playing some of the best football in the country right now and is a scary team to face.

9. Texas

Honestly, Texas is the most confusing team in the country. The roster is loaded, Arch Manning has moments of greatness sprinkled in with awful play, and the Longhorns have a great resume. But getting this team to play consistently is impossible. They could win a national championship this season or get bounced early, and neither would be a surprise.

10. BYU

It was kind of a ho-hum day for BYU against a Baylor team caught up in the traveling fiasco. The Bears put up a better fight in the second half, but Bear Bachmeier had a great bounce-back performance en route to a four-touchdown night.

In consideration (alphabetical): Duke

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.

Think you can do better? Create your own Top 25 ballot with the KSL Sports Fan Top 25 poll here.