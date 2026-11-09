How a heartfelt apology to Devon Dampier has Utah on the cusp of a 'fairy tale ending'

SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan Scalley believed Devon Dampier was owed an apology.

But who was left to give it to him?

After Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck left Utah for a job at Michigan, the Utes starting quarterback was suddenly left without clear answers.

Dampier had followed Beck to Utah and the two helped retool an offense that previously ranked as one of the worst in FBS into one of the best a year later. Utah went 10-2 and was knocking on the door for a special 2026 season as returning OC and QB.

And then Beck up and left.

"Rarely do those young men, when that stuff happens, get an apology," Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said after Utah beat rival BYU Saturday to move to 9-0 on the season. "And who was going to give it to him?"

So Scalley served as the fill-in person to apologize to his star quarterback, with hopes, too, that he could keep Dampier in Salt Lake City in his first season as head coach. Scalley said he "loved his skill set" and "loved who he was" as a person, and that there was a clear reason why he wanted Dampier back in Utah.

"I just went to tell him, 'Brother, first, I'm sorry — sorry this is happening. I'm sorry this has happened, but I want to make this a fairy tale ending for you,'" Scalley said. "I was part of the reason that you came here, and here's why. Here's why I believe in you, and here's what we're going to do going forward.

"And he believed and bought into that vision," he added. "But, again, it was that's a crappy thing to go through, and he needs to hear I'm sorry."

The heartfelt conversation was a game-changer for Dampier, who later announced his return to Utah and quickly bought into Scalley's message. He became the front man for an undefeated Utah program that carries Scalley's belief that "culture still matters."

On Saturday, Dampier climbed the stage and etched his name into Utah history, with the coach who promised him a "fairy tale ending" as one of his biggest believers.

DOES HE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION NOW? 🕷️🕸️ #SPID4HEISMAN | #GoUtes | #RSNB https://t.co/ataC0P2Z3d — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 7, 2026

Dampier has long been the X-factor to Utah's success over the last two seasons, but his rivalry game performance was an outward display — on a national stage no less as the No. 3 team in the country — of his ability to raise Utah to new heights.

And now, Utah is knocking on the door of a College Football Playoff run as one of only two remaining undefeated teams in the country, with Dampier largely to thank.

The senior quarterback became the first player in NCAA history Saturday to have 150+ passing yards, 25+ receiving yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same game. It was the performance that put Dampier in the conversation of the Heisman Trophy, where he currently holds the fifth-best odds to win the top award in college football.

But Dampier is the last to buy his own stock, and quickly defers his success to that of a team effort — even if he is the impetus behind a lot of what Utah has done this season.

"I feel like that's why I play quarterback," Dampier said. "I feel like I'm in a position where I can level up my team and allow them to feel the way I play. So the guys are comfortable with what they do out there, as well. ... I mean, Scalley's built me into such a great leader, and I love that I'm able to get back to my team."

And his team feeds off that support — on both sides of the ball.

"He gets these guys ready on offense," linebacker Trey Reynolds said. "He's like another coach out there. Talk about a great leader, a great person, and fun to be around. Everyone gravitates towards him, and couldn't be more proud of our offense and Devon leading the way."

"Dev's just really good at making people feel like they can be themselves," safety Nate Ritchie added. "Dev is the same person every day, and that's something that's very admirable, something I admire a lot. You can go out there and you can see Dev's a gamer. I don't really think he cares about much but winning. So Dev's a gamer. That's what I love about him, as well."

Dampier and Utah still have a long way to go to reach their dreams of a national championship, but a heartfelt proxy apology by Scalley turned out to be a major turning point in the trajectory of Utah football and all involved.

The promised fairy tale ending is still being written one game at a time.