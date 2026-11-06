The Utah Checkdown podcast: Final rivalry recap: A look at the top-10 matchup between BYU and Utah

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 12:02 p.m.

Josh FurlongKSL
 

Save Story
Final rivalry recap: A look at the top-10 matchup between BYU and Utah

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It's rivalry week, and the stakes couldn't be higher as undefeated Utah prepares to host BYU at Rice-Eccles Stadium. In this episode of The Utah Checkdown podcast, Josh Furlong breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the massive top-10 showdown.

Tune in as we cover:

  • What's at stake: How the outcome impacts the Big 12 title race, tiebreaker scenarios, and College Football Playoff hopes for both programs.
  • Rivalry history & trends: A look back at the rare times both teams met while ranked, historical scoring margins, and the loudest "Utah Quakes" ever recorded at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
  • Injury updates: Crucial availability reports on key contributors, including BYU's LJ Martin and Evan Johnson, plus Utah's defensive health.
  • The matchup on paper: Breaking down the stats that matter — from third-down conversions and red-zone defense to how quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Bear Bachmeier handle the pressure.
  • Game day meetup: Details on joining the live dual-podcast tailgate event with Mitch Harper at Guardsman Way before kickoff.

Can Utah defend home turf, or will BYU shake up the conference race? Get the full breakdown and game predictions right here.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  