The Utah Checkdown podcast: Final rivalry recap: A look at the top-10 matchup between BYU and Utah

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It's rivalry week, and the stakes couldn't be higher as undefeated Utah prepares to host BYU at Rice-Eccles Stadium. In this episode of The Utah Checkdown podcast, Josh Furlong breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the massive top-10 showdown.

Tune in as we cover:

What's at stake: How the outcome impacts the Big 12 title race, tiebreaker scenarios, and College Football Playoff hopes for both programs.

How the outcome impacts the Big 12 title race, tiebreaker scenarios, and College Football Playoff hopes for both programs. Rivalry history & trends: A look back at the rare times both teams met while ranked, historical scoring margins, and the loudest "Utah Quakes" ever recorded at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

A look back at the rare times both teams met while ranked, historical scoring margins, and the loudest "Utah Quakes" ever recorded at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Injury updates: Crucial availability reports on key contributors, including BYU's LJ Martin and Evan Johnson, plus Utah's defensive health.

Crucial availability reports on key contributors, including BYU's LJ Martin and Evan Johnson, plus Utah's defensive health. The matchup on paper: Breaking down the stats that matter — from third-down conversions and red-zone defense to how quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Bear Bachmeier handle the pressure.

Breaking down the stats that matter — from third-down conversions and red-zone defense to how quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Bear Bachmeier handle the pressure. Game day meetup: Details on joining the live dual-podcast tailgate event with Mitch Harper at Guardsman Way before kickoff.

Can Utah defend home turf, or will BYU shake up the conference race? Get the full breakdown and game predictions right here.

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