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CHICLAYO, Peru — Pope Leo XIV's visit to South America will go down as one of the lasting images of his papacy.

He drew massive crowds and there was an emotional outpouring over his return to Peru just weeks after having undergone lung cancer surgery.

Leo XIV's trip has dispelled, for now, any lingering questions about his health, as he kept up a dizzying schedule of events over the 12-day visit with dozens of speeches and events.

It also showed how comfortable Leo has been in a continent where he spent a large chunk of his adult life.

A pope with dual identities

The pope was visibly moved when he sang the Peruvian national anthem on his arrival in Lima and was seen wiping away tears during a gathering of young people in the national stadium.

Outside of the Vatican, and in a place he calls home, the pope seemed relaxed and far less scripted. He would frequently speak off-the-cuff to the people who gathered outside the different papal embassies where he stayed during his trip.

He was even able to stay in his former home in Chiclayo, at the bishop's residence in the northern city in Peru where he once served as a bishop. The trip to Peru also highlighted how the Chicago-born pontiff balances dual identities.

As we flew out from Rome to Uruguay's capital, Montevideo, with Pope Leo XIV, I asked him about his recent decision to cast a vote in the U.S. midterm elections, a decision which surprised some in the Vatican given the pope is a head of state.

"I'm proud to be an American," he replied. "And to exercise the right [to vote]."

His latest foreign tour, however, has seen him emphasize his Peruvian identity, with people in Peru seeing "Papa Leon" as one of their own.

"¡El papa es peruano!" (The Pope is Peruvian) was frequently chanted during his time in the country where he spent around two decades as a missionary and bishop.

When Rev. Robert Prevost was appointed Bishop of Chiclayo, it was a requirement that he become a citizen, and the pope continues to hold citizenship.

"The Peruvian people are my people too," he said during the final Mass of his tour at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, before boarding a plane to Rome on Monday.

His decision to vote in the U.S. midterms, and make it known, sent a message about the importance of voting and his support for democracy. He emphasized this message in Argentina, with the pope urging President Javier Milei to safeguard democracy and to adopt a "careful use of words."

It's a message with wider resonance in Latin America, where the pope has witnessed firsthand the fragility of democracy.

Arriving in Peru, he was greeted by President Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of the disgraced late President Alberto Fujimori, who was convicted of authorizing the operation of a death squad in his country.

As a missionary in Peru, he witnessed then-President Alberto Fujimori dissolve Congress and suspend the constitution along with grave human rights violations. In 2017, Prevost criticized Alberto Fujimori's pardon, saying that the former president's apology had been too generic for the victims of his regime.

While the Catholic Church in the past has been skeptical and hostile to democracy, the first American pope is becoming one of its most prominent defenders.

Enormous crowds

Leo drew huge crowds during his time in South America. More than 12 million people were estimated to have turned out for papal events and masses in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

In the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, he presided over the largest Mass of his pontificate with around 2.5 million people in attendance, and 3 million lined the streets of the Peruvian city of Lima for his return, according to Vatican estimates provided by local authorities.

The most emotional welcome came on Friday in the northern Peruvian city of Chiclayo, a commercial center for the region that is unevenly developed. The warmth of its residents was on full display when they gave a hero's welcome to their former bishop who returned to them as pope.

Pope-fever took over the city with banners and posters of Leo plastered everywhere, as well as the sale of a special "papaleta" pope ice cream in a Leo XIV shaped figure. One restaurant, named Papa Johns, announced it would temporarily re-name itself "Johns," as there "is only one papa" in town that week.

The crowd was in a celebratory mood throughout, frequently chanting "¡El papa es chiclayano" (The pope is Chiclayan) and clambering up on railings near his residence to try and catch a glimpse of the man they know as "Padre Roberto."

Overcoming health problems

Being back in a place he knows so well, appeared to give the pope a sense of vitality. Despite his recent surgery, he showed no signs of slowing down or needing to take any breaks. As a Chicago south-sider, he comes from a place known for its work ethic and resilience, or in the words of Sean Connery in the 1987 movie "The Untouchables": "That's the Chicago way."

Still, to pull off the visit so soon after his surgery was telling and sends a message to those in the Vatican and beyond that he is fit and well. He managed his trip to high-altitude Cusco, which is more than 11,000 feet above sea level, where he met indigenous peoples and led services. And for the journalists traveling with him, it was hard to keep up with the relentless pace.

After a cancer diagnosis, nothing is guaranteed, and the pope pointedly said that he was still "overcoming" his illness during the Mass on the outskirts of Chiclayo last week.

"Thank you for your affection, support and prayers, especially for my health during this time of trial which, with God's help, I am overcoming," the 71-year-old pontiff said.

A missionary pope

While in Peru, Leo went back to his missionary roots.

The last two popes have been bishops in Latin America, and both have emphasized the importance of a church that goes out of its comfort zone.

Pope Francis, the first Argentinian pope, said he preferred a church "which is bruised, hurting and dirty because it has been out on the streets" rather than a church which is unhealthily clinging onto its security.

Leo has borne that out, becoming a missionary in Peru at the age of 30. When he lived there, he loved to drive, and as a bishop he would make the journey across the rugged, winding mountain roads in the Peruvian Andes. While his trip last week saw a change to his pace — where he traversed the length of the country on Sunday –– there was little deviation from his decades-long commitment to his Peruvian flock.

He is the first pope in centuries to have served as a foreign missionary before his election, and this trip emphasized how Leo still has the missionary spirit and feels most comfortable as a pastor among his people in the remote towns of the Andes.

It is also sending a message to the wider church: that it is the people on the margins who must take priority.

With his return to Peru, the pope has decided to visit Chiclayo ahead of Chicago. But the scenes that greeted Leo XIV during his time in Latin America are a taster of what a return trip to the United States might look like.