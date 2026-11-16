Robert Pattinson chosen as the next James Bond

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Robert Pattinson will be the new James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on the official 007 website Monday.

The "Odyssey" and former "Twilight" star will follow Daniel Craig in the long cinematic tradition of the British secret agent, after Craig's last foray in the franchise with 2021's "No Time to Die."

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," the British actor said in a statement. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."

The next, yet-to-be-titled Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also directed Pattinson in "Dune: Part Three."

"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007," said Villeneuve, adding that Pattinson "has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new."