Robert Pattinson chosen as the next James Bond

Updated - Nov. 16, 2026 at 8:23 a.m. | Posted - Nov. 16, 2026 at 8:14 a.m.

Dan Heching, David MackCNN
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Robert Pattinson will be the new James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on the official 007 website Monday.

The "Odyssey" and former "Twilight" star will follow Daniel Craig in the long cinematic tradition of the British secret agent, after Craig's last foray in the franchise with 2021's "No Time to Die."

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," the British actor said in a statement. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."

The next, yet-to-be-titled Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also directed Pattinson in "Dune: Part Three."

"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007," said Villeneuve, adding that Pattinson "has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new."

Most recent Entertainment stories

KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  