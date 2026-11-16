Grammys 2027 nominations: See the full list (updating live)

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The highest honors in music are getting closer, with Pharrell Williams, Kehlani, Carly Pearce, Juanes and Yungblud all set to announce nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards.

This year, all eyes are on various female performers. A talented crop of artists are favored to snag top nods: there are the two Olivias – Olivia Dean and Olivia Rodrigo – along with Raye, Cardi B and newcomer Ella Langley, who all have been at the center of the music conversation over the past year.

And of course there's Taylor Swift, whose "Life of a Showgirl" album missed the cutoff last year but is eligible this time around.

The men won't be shut out, however.

Legendary Beatle Paul McCartney is widely expected to be recognized by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for his latest album "The Boys of Dungeon Lane," and A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Drake, Don Toliver and Noah Kahan are all but sure to score big nods as well.

This year's ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7.

A selection of nominations can be found below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

RECORD OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

BET RAP ALBUM

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST ROCK ALBUM

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

BEST R&B ALBUM

BEST R&B SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST ASIAN POP MUSIC PERFORMANCE